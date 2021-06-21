Newest Amazon deals for Prime Day: Big savings on Echo Show 10, Kindle Paperwhite and more

Prime Day 2021 has officially started and Amazon just released yet another batch of Prime Day deals. This time around, Amazon is slashing the price of some of its 2021 devices, such as the new Echo Show 8 and the new Fire HD 10 Plus.

Amazon is promising over 2 million deals in the next 48 hours and we'll be here to bring you the very best discounts. Remember, some deals may require that you log into your Prime account to see the discounts.

Echo Speakers

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. The speaker is now on sale for $19.99.

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Unlike the regular Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock has a mini LED screen that can be used to display time or as a countdown clock. It's now on sale for just $34.99.

Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and it's never too early to treat your kid with an adorable Echo Dot disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).

Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. If you need two, use coupon code "ECHOPRIME" to slash the price of a 2-pack to just $119.

Echo Show

Echo Show 5 Kids: was $94 now $89 @ Amazon

This Echo Show 5 is designed specifically for kids. Kids can ask Alexa to play videos, help with homework, and make video calls to approved contacts. It also has parental controls and includes one year of Amazon Kids Plus with access to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, and more. If you buy two, use coupon "SHOWPRIME" to drop the price to $169.

Echo Show 8: was $109 now $69 @ Amazon

If you don't need the latest tech, the previous-gen Echo Show 8 can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices and as a music player, kitchen assistant, and more. Plus, its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy on your terms.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021): was $129 now $94 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new Echo Show 8 is the best Alexa smart display for budget-minded shoppers. It upgrades its predecessor's 1MP camera with a 13MP lens. The new camera also has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Rarely discounted, Amazon has its new Echo Show 10 on sale for $189. It features a 10.1-inch screen that automatically turns to face you, a 13MP camera and it even doubles as a Zigbee hub for easy smart-home integration. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Kindles and Tablets

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now just $54 and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage. Now $50 off and bundled with 3-months of Kindle Unlimited, it's one of the best Kindle deals you can get.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, and a colorful magnetic case. Plus, there are no special offer ads on the lock screen.

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $184 @ Amazon

Want a Kindle that screams luxury? Right now, the aluminum Kindle Oasis, which has page-turning buttons and a warm display setting for night reading — plus the same water resistance and sharp 300ppi screen as the Paperwhite — is $65 off at Amazon.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This tablet is now at its lowest price ever, which makes this Amazon deal extra tempting.

Fire HD 10 Plus (2021): was $179 now $109 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Plus features twice the RAM (4GB) of its predecessor. It sports a bright, 10.1-inch 1080p LCD, octa-core CPU, and supports wireless charging. It's on sale for the first time since its release.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2021): was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is made for kids aged 6 through 12. It comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. On sale for the first time, it's now just $119.

Fire 7 Kids Pro (2021): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Pro is on sale for the first time since its release. The new tablet is designed for older kids (over 6 years of age) and comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2021): was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is made for school-age kids. It includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books. You also get a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is now at its cheapest price ever, which makes this an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.

