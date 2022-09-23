New white Xbox Series X just teased by Logitech — is this real?

By Roland Moore-Colyer
published

A Logitech advert may have revealed a white Xbox Series X

a screenshot of a Logitech advert showing a white Xbox Series X
(Image credit: Logitech)

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and the Xbox Series X is either a striking dark monolith or a dull black PC-like box depending on your point of view. But Logitech may have just hinted at a white Xbox Series X on the horizon. 

In Logitech's new commercial for its Astro A30 wireless headset (Astro is a Logitech sub-brand), as spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), a white Xbox Series X can be seen in the background, alongside a white Xbox Wireless Controller and a PS5, as well as a range of other mostly white gaming peripherals. 

Now, this could be some editing wizardry by Logitech to simply fit the tone of the advert. But the two-tone color scheme used here, whereby the console’s body is white and its disc drive and power button are black, echoes the look of the white and black Xbox Series S

As such, Logitech may have inadvertently revealed that a new color option for the Xbox Series X could be on its way. 

Given the Series X is coming up on its two-year anniversary, and there's likely been some evolution in manufacturing processes after the great semiconductor shortage of the past 18 months or so, it makes sense that a new color option for Microsoft's console may be coming; as an aside, Logitech doesn't provide things like vinyl wrap for gaming devices, so we doubt this white Xbox Series X can be chalked up to Logitech's third-party efforts. 

Regardless of how this white Xbox Series X has come about, we feel it’s about time Microsoft produced some other color options for its flagship console. While the black box is easy to integrate into a fairly low-key entertainment setup, it can also be a bit jarring if you’ve got more of a warm-colored setup, say a lighter colored entertainment unit (in my case it sits behind my LG C1 OLED TV out of sight). As such, a white Xbox Series X could be a nice alternative to the black version. 

Microsoft has yet to reveal anything about a white Xbox Series X, so we’ll have to wait and see if this console in the Logitech advert is an upcoming new color option or simply a custom effort on Logitech's part. 

