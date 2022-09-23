New white Xbox Series X just teased by Logitech — is this real?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and the Xbox Series X is either a striking dark monolith or a dull black PC-like box depending on your point of view. But Logitech may have just hinted at a white Xbox Series X on the horizon.

In Logitech's new commercial for its Astro A30 wireless headset (Astro is a Logitech sub-brand), as spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), a white Xbox Series X can be seen in the background, alongside a white Xbox Wireless Controller and a PS5, as well as a range of other mostly white gaming peripherals.

Now, this could be some editing wizardry by Logitech to simply fit the tone of the advert. But the two-tone color scheme used here, whereby the console’s body is white and its disc drive and power button are black, echoes the look of the white and black Xbox Series S.

As such, Logitech may have inadvertently revealed that a new color option for the Xbox Series X could be on its way.

Given the Series X is coming up on its two-year anniversary, and there's likely been some evolution in manufacturing processes after the great semiconductor shortage of the past 18 months or so, it makes sense that a new color option for Microsoft's console may be coming; as an aside, Logitech doesn't provide things like vinyl wrap for gaming devices, so we doubt this white Xbox Series X can be chalked up to Logitech's third-party efforts.

Regardless of how this white Xbox Series X has come about, we feel it’s about time Microsoft produced some other color options for its flagship console. While the black box is easy to integrate into a fairly low-key entertainment setup, it can also be a bit jarring if you’ve got more of a warm-colored setup, say a lighter colored entertainment unit (in my case it sits behind my LG C1 OLED TV out of sight). As such, a white Xbox Series X could be a nice alternative to the black version.

Microsoft has yet to reveal anything about a white Xbox Series X, so we’ll have to wait and see if this console in the Logitech advert is an upcoming new color option or simply a custom effort on Logitech's part.