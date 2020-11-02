New Raspberry Pi 400 revealed — and it's stuffed inside a keyboard

Up until now the Raspberry Pi has mostly been sold as mini computer boards without a case, which is fine if you're an early adopter and like to tinker. But the latest Raspberry Pi 400 doesn't need a case at all.

That's because the Raspberry Pi 400 is a compact keyboard that also functions as a Pi-powered computer.

The keyboard has just been announced by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and it’s quite simply a keyboard with a Raspberry Pi board built into it. Getting started is as simple as unboxing the keyboard and plugging it in.

Raspberry Pi 400 price and availability

The Raspberry Pi 400 is available on its own for $70 or £67, or as part of a bundle that also includes a 16GB microSD card pre-programmed with Raspberry Pi OS, a power supply, mouse, a microHDMI to HDMI cable, and a Raspberry Pi beginner’s guide. That will cost $100 in the U.S. or £94 in the UK, and all you’d need to provide is a monitor.

The keyboard comes with a standard laptop-like design, and is available in six layouts for users in the U.K., U.S., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Raspberry Pi 400 specs

The Pi is purpose built for the keyboard, but it’s based on the Raspberry Pi 4. That means it comes with the same quad-core 64-bit processor, and comes with the same features like 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, dual-display output, and 4K video playback. This keyboard PC also has specially designed thermals to make sure it keeps cool and silent, so as to not distract you from your work.

Raspberry Pi 400 ports

The keyboard itself comes with two microHDMI ports, two USB 3 ports, a single USB 2 port, gigabit ethernet, a microSD card slot, a GPIO header for attaching more accessories to the board, and a fourth USB port that supplies it with power.

Raspberry Pi 400 outlook

With a price of just $70, the Raspberry Pi 400 could be one of the best mini PCs yet for those who are looking for a cheap and simple way to get online. We will be getting our hands on the Raspberry Pit 400 soon to bring you our full review, but if you'd rather not wait our sister site Tom's Hardware has their review up on site right now.