Major iPhone 15 camera upgrade just got tipped — but there's a catch

Anyone hoping to skip the iPhone 14 to get their hands on a better zoom camera may find they have to wait an extra year to get it on a regular-size Pro iPhone. A new post from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) claims that Apple may adopt a periscope telephoto camera on the iPhone 15, but initially just for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

We've heard rumors of a periscope camera on the 2023 iPhone before, but this claim from Kuo adds a new wrinkle. He also says we can expect either 5x or 6x optical zoom on Apple's first periscope camera. That isn't quite as powerful as the 10x periscope zoom camera found in the rival Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it's certainly an improvement on the current 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro's telephoto camera.

Periscope cameras mount the sensor sideways in the phone, and then use prisms to direct light from the lens onto it. Placing the camera like this allows for more and larger lenses, and more powerful photo magnification as a result, but without making a device thicker.

Apple currently offers the same cameras, including telephoto cameras, on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. But Apple has split the camera specs of the Pro model from the Pro Max before. In the most recent example, the iPhone 12 Pro had a regular main camera and 2x optical zoom, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max had sensor-shift stabilization on its main sensor, and a higher 2.5x zoom.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max could lead the periscope camera charge next year, Kuo has the iPhone 16 Pro tipped to get such a camera system in 2024, which should appeal people who want what could be a future contender for the best camera phones but not be forced to use a large-screened device. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Kuo reckons the periscope camera will remain a Pro phone feature and now filter down to the standard iPhone models, at least in the near-future.

Before we get to the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16, we've got the launch of the iPhone 14 to contend with. The big camera change rumored for this year is the addition of a 48MP main camera to the Pro and Pro Max models. These two handsets may also get a new cutout design for the front camera and Face ID, and a new chipset that the regular iPhone 14 and rumored new iPhone 14 Max apparently won't be getting.

Make sure you read our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro hubs to make sure you're up to speed with all the latest rumors and news.