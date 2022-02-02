New iPad models reportedly being tested as launch nears

The arrival of the rumored iPad Air 5 seems more likely than ever as it appears that Apple has imported two never-before-seen iPad models to India ahead of its next Apple Event this Spring. That's according to a new report from 91mobiles, which revealed that the devices were shipped "for testing purposes."

It is likely that one of the unreleased tablets was the updated entry-level iPad (also referred to as the iPad 10), while the other model could be the A15-powered iPad Air 5. The report also claims that the company imported a new budget-friendly iPhone (possibly the rumored iPhone SE 3).

The source also references model numbers A2588 and A2589 that could be that of the new iPad Air. According to the report, the next generation of the iPad Air could get an estimated price tag of $500-700. Meanwhile, the cheaper entry-level iPad (with model numbers A2757 and A2761) could be priced at approximately $300.

And as for the rumored iPhone SE 3, the report claims that the budget-friendly phone could carry a price of roughly $300. The model numbers for the imported and unreleased iPhone are as follows: A2595, A2783, and A2784. However, that new iPhone SE price does not sound accurate, as the current model costs $399. There is no way Apple would add rumored features like 5G while dropping the price that much.

All of the aforementioned devices are expected to launch in the March-April period, which covers the potential window for the next Apple event.

Based on the rumors and leaks that we've spotted throughout the past few months, the next generation of the iPad Air could pack a handful of exciting upgrades. Apple's next mid-tier iPad could be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which is currently seen in the iPhone 13 lineup. There's also scope for 5G connectivity and an upgraded camera system.

At this stage, we'd treat the above information with a pinch of salt, since until there's an official announcement from Apple, nothing is concrete. However, the report leaves us hopeful that we might finally see an updated iPad Air. After all, the current model was released nearly two years ago.