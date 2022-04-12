Netflix gets a smart upgrade — here’s what you need to know

Netflix’s content recommendation algorithm is under contest refinement, and now the ability to suggest what shows and movies to watch next will be improved thanks to a new upgrade that’s rolling out.

In an official blog post (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed that a new Two Thumbs Up button will be added to the service to help users better inform the streamer exactly what types of content they enjoy the most. The service already has a Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down button, but the Two Thumbs Up feature will allow subscribers to indicate that they really like something.

Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, Christine Doig-Cardet, has explained the reason behind the feature, saying: “Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalized to your taste.

“However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy.”

While the regular Thumbs Up button will be sticking around, a Double Thumbs Up will be the next step up in telling Netflix that you did more than merely enjoy a piece of content, you loved it. The Netflix announcement post explaining the upgrade offers the example of giving Bridgerton a Double Thumbs Up. In turn, you’ll be recommended more shows/films starring its cast, or content from the same production company.

Netflix is constantly iterating on its interface and user features. It’s just one of the reasons we’ve named it one of the best streaming services currently available. This isn’t the first big Netflix upgrade of the year either, in February the streamer added a much-requested feature to the Continue Watching row allowing users to remove content from this section.

Doig-Cardet told The Verge (opens in new tab) that these upgrades were designed to “end choice fatigue” and explained that adding additional features is “a huge part of where we want to invest — providing those mechanisms to give more of the control back to the user to help tailor their experience to their personal taste.”

The new Two Thumbs Up feature can be located in the same place as the pre-existing Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons, and is rolling out now across Netflix’s various apps on desktop, Android, iOS and Smart TVs.