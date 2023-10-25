MacBook Pro M3 could be the focus of the Scary Fast event — but they may be in short supply

Refreshed MacBook Pros with new Apple M3 chips could be the focus of next week's Scary Fast event, although they could be in short supply and lack any other big upgrades.

This comes from a new statement from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who until recently had been saying we wouldn't see any new MacBooks until next year. However with an Apple event now confirmed, it seems Kuo's had to rework his predictions.

I believe M3 series MacBook Pro will be Oct 30th media event's focus. I previously predicted a launch this year is unlikely due to limited 4Q23 shipments (less than 400-500k units in total). If new MBPs launch in Nov-Dec, tight supply will last into 1Q24 unless demand weakens. pic.twitter.com/R6tVIYyQopOctober 24, 2023 See more

In the past there's been a gap between the reveal of the standard M-series chip and the Pro/Max/Ultra versions. But it sounds like we may be seeing the standard M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max all arrive together this time.

We're assuming that Kuo's referring to new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pros in his tweet, which only got their last update in January of this year. However it's possible he's also talking about an M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, a model which hasn't seen a change since June 2022.

Kuo also warns that supply could be limited for any new Macs that launch, as Apple only has plans to ship 400 - 500,000 laptops this quarter.

New design won't come until 2025

It's expected that these new MacBooks won't come with any significant changes beyond the new chips, a suspicion that seems supported by the fact that Apple isn't planning an in-person event for next week's announcement. If you're looking for more significant upgrades before buying your next MacBook, then Kuo says we won't see a fully new design for the MacBook Pro for over another year, and only then if shipments continue to stagnate.

Kuo adds that a cheaper MacBook, perhaps a plain "MacBook" rather than an Air or Pro, may also be on the way. It's been several years since Apple last sold a vanilla MacBook, but offering a dedicated mid-range laptop again, rather than relying on users buying older models at a discount, could be a smart move.

While Kuo has a decent track record with his predictions, the only way we'll know for sure what the Scary Fast event has in store is to watch it and see. We'll be following the event live and will go hands-on with any new devices as soon as we can, so check back here soon to see what Apple's got planned.