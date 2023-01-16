MacBook Pro 2023 with M2 Pro could launch tomorrow — what we know

We could see the debut of new MacBook Pros with the Apple M2 chip as early as tomorrow (January 17); just don’t expect a lot of fanfare.

At least that’s what we’ve gleaned from a tweet by FrontPageTech (opens in new tab), a website from somewhat reliable tipster Jon Prosser, that tweeted: “keep an eye on Apple’s newsroom tomorrow.”

keep an eye on apple’s newsroom tomorrow 😏- jonJanuary 16, 2023 See more

Given the iPhone 15 isn’t likely to arrive until September, and we’re not expecting any new Apple Watches or iPads, we’d posit that this tweet is in reference to new versions of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We expect to see these MacBooks come with M2 refreshes of the current M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. But otherwise the design of these models is tipped to remain the same as their predecessors, meaning the relatively compact chassis, strong port selection and display notch will likely be present and unmodified. Such mild refreshes tend not to warrant a big Apple event, and instead are the subject of small reveals in the form of a neat newsroom post and press release.

So going by all this, it would seem likely that FTP’s tweet is in reference to the rumored 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro laptops, featuring new silicon at their hearts.

But this would fly in the face of other rumors that suggest the next-gen MacBook Pros could be delayed; something we feel would be a good thing as we’re not sure convinced the current 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros need a performance boost.

Nevertheless, if these new MacBooks are incoming, a move to M2 chips could see them become more power efficient, as Apple appears to have put efficiency front and center with the M2, rather then focus on raw performance; that's probably why the slice of silicon made its debut in the MacBook Air M2 and affordable 13-inch MacBook Pro M2.

As for other potential product reveals, we could see a Mac mini with the M2 chip. Or we might finally get a hint of the much-rumored Apple VR/AR headset, which has been increasingly tipped to make its debut this year, though not as early as January. Our bet is on a separate event for the headset or a reveal at WWDC 2023.

The only way we’ll know for sure is to keep an eye on the Apple Newsroom page tomorrow, likely early-ish U.S. Pacific Time, for the next Apple announcement. We'll bring you all the big news as it breaks.