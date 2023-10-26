Apple’s 'scary fast' M3 Macs release date just tipped — and it’s sooner than you think

Apple will be announcing new Macs at next week’s ‘Scary Fast’ event October 30 — that much is certain given the macOS Finder logo tease in the company’s promotional images. But when will these systems actually go on sale?

According to information obtained by MacRumors , you won’t be waiting long as the new iMac and MacBook Pros may launch the following Wednesday, November 8th.

The wait is almost over

This date would fall in line with how Apple operates when it comes to launching new devices around this time. Two key examples come to mind:

The M1 flavor of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros were announced on October 18th, 2021. One week later, they launched.

On October 30th, 2018, Apple announced new iPad Pros, which were launched the following Wednesday, November 7th.

With Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event happening on Monday, October 30th, look for pre-orders to kick off immediately following the event in anticipation for the November 8th launch. But you’ll have to be quick, as supply could be scarce .

What M3 Macs are launching?

From the ever growing rumor mill, we’re predicting you’ll see four systems make the jump to M3. These are the iMac 2023, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That means not only are we set to see an M3 chip, but also likely an M3 Pro and M3 Max too!

As for how powerful these new chips are, we’re not 100% sure and will leave that for Apple to unveil. However, looking at what the A17 Pro is capable of in the iPhone 15 Pro — a similar 3nm chip with a far lower power consumption in a smartphone — the possibilities are huge for this tech in a laptop.