Liverpool vs West Ham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream will see the Reds host the Hammers, can David Moyes break his Anfield curse? And you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Liverpool vs West Ham live stream date, time, channels The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream takes place Wednesday, October 19.

► Time 7:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After a dramatic victory over Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp will be forced to watch his Liverpool side take on the Hammers without him. More than just a lift to the mood of the fans, Liverpool will be hoping that their win against the champions will provide a platform to rescue their poor start to the season. With the team yet to win away in the league this season, Jurgen Klopp will be thankful that this encounter is also at Anfield and that his star forward has finally arrived this season. Mo Salah’s winner against Manchester City was fuelled by confidence garnered from his six-minute hattrick against Rangers in the Champions league. Liverpool will be relying on the Egyptian more than ever with fellow attackers Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota out until after the World Cup.

West Ham will have been disappointed to draw with Southampton at the weekend, bringing to an end a run of four wins (across all competitions) in a row. Last season David Moyes’ side lost 1-0 at Anfield but they did beat Liverpool at the London Stadium in a thrilling 3-2. With increased investment and a larger squad than last season, Moyes will fancy his chances of ruining Liverpool's resurgence. But history is not on his side. In 17 attempts David Moyes has never won at Anfield. Another area of concern for West Ham will be in central defence with Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson both facing late fitness tests before Wednesday’s game.

With the two sides 8th and 12th in the league table, both will be wanting to rectify poor starts to the season and with at least three goals in four of the last five meetings, the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream should be exciting to say the least.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the UK

This season, Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you're outside the U.K. but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive U.K. rights to 20 Premier League games for the 22/23 season. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library also includes original movies and series, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.