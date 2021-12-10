Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

Liverpool vs Aston Villa is certainly an intriguing clash. Not only does it feature a pair of in-form teams meeting, but it’ll also be an emotional day for current Villa manager Steven Gerrard. He'll be returning to his boyhood club, where he spent nearly 17 years as a player. Regardless of the result at full-time, the whole of Anfield will be singing his name for likely the entire game.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream takes place Saturday, December 11.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Gerrard’s men will have an uphill battle to take anything from this match, as Liverpool come into this one in scintillating form. They’ve won their last four league games in a row, and have only tasted defeat a single time this season across all competitions. And what's more, in midweek they qualified top of their Champions League group having won all six games — the first English club to achieve such a feat.

Any talk that Jurgen Klopp’s men were on the decline after a slightly disappointing 2020/21 season has been well and truly put to bed. Simply put, Liverpool are arguably the best side in world football right now, and Mohammad Salah is making a strong case to be the world’s best player. Anfield is a fortress that few have managed to penetrate in recent years, and the odds would suggest that Aston Villa will return to the Midlands without a share of the points.

But if there’s one man who knows all about how to win at Anfield, it’s Steven Gerrard. He made 710 appearances for the club, scoring 186 goals and winning nine trophies. He is a club legend in every sense of the word, which will surely make his return to the ground in the opposition dugout an emotional occasion.

Since he took over as manager of Aston Villa the club have shot up the table, winning three of his first four games in charge (and the only defeat coming to Manchester City in a narrow 1-2 loss). Gerrard has the Villains once again firing on all cylinders and they may quietly fancy their chances to cause an upset.

Can Gerrard spoil the party on his return to Anfield? See what happens by watching the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.

Fubo.TV If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Aston Villa kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Aston Villa) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.