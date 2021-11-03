Walmart Black Friday deals live blog — $87 Chromebook, $228 4K TV and more

Walmart Black Friday deals start right now, and we're seeing some of the best sales in years from the retailer as part of its Deals for Days event. You can get a Samsung Chromeboook for just $87, a 55-inch TCL for $228 and a Keurig for $35.

And those are just some of the Black Friday deals we're seeing from Walmart. Here's what you need to know.

Walmart Plus members get early access to these deals starting at 3 p.m. ET. Otherwise, the Walmart Deals for Days event opens for everyone starting at 7 p.m. ET. Early access members can shop the entire sale via this link.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals now