Walmart Black Friday deals live blog — $87 Chromebook, $228 4K TV and more
The best early Walmart Black Friday deals live now
Walmart Black Friday deals start right now, and we're seeing some of the best sales in years from the retailer as part of its Deals for Days event. You can get a Samsung Chromeboook for just $87, a 55-inch TCL for $228 and a Keurig for $35.
And those are just some of the Black Friday deals we're seeing from Walmart. Here's what you need to know.
Walmart Plus members get early access to these deals starting at 3 p.m. ET. Otherwise, the Walmart Deals for Days event opens for everyone starting at 7 p.m. ET. Early access members can shop the entire sale via this link.
Best Walmart Black Friday deals now
From Connect 4 to Trouble, Walmart has multiple board games and puzzles on sale for just $5 each. The sale includes some jigsaw puzzles as well from the likes of Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig.
Ditch the trip to Starbucks with this ultra-affordable Keurig coffee maker. It can brew up to a 10-ounce cup of coffee for those chilly fall mornings you don't want to leave the apartment.
Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: was $67 now $35 @ Walmart
Nov. 3 at 7pm ET: Ideal for an apartment or home office, this single-serve coffee maker can brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of your favorite beverage in under a minute. It features a 36-ounce removable water reservoir and it utilizes Keurig's K-Cup pods. It's the cheapest price we've ever seen for any Keurig.
Now ear this. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus is now just $59 in Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which is $90 off the usual $149 price. You get solid sound quality and call quality, superb battery life and a comfy fit. It’s one of the best AirPods alternatives around.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $59 @ Walmart
If you're on the lookout for a pair of wireless earbuds, look no further. Walmart has knocked the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus to just $59. That's the cheapest they've ever been. You're getting an excellent set of buds with lengthy battery life and strong audio performance.
The iPhone 12 mini finally has a mini price to match. Right now Walmart has this 5.4-inch phone for just $299 which is $300 off the regular price. You get great cameras, a fast A14 Bionic processor and 5G in a sleek design.
iPhone 12 mini: was $599 now $299 @ Walmart
Nov. 3 at 7pm ET: Walmart is knocking 50% off the iPhone 12 mini. The Editor's Choice iPhone 12 mini sports a 5.4-inch OLED display (2340 x 1080), A14 Bionic CPU, 64GB of storage, and 12MP wide/12MP ultrawide camera lenses. It's a premium iPhone in a compact size. This deal requires signing up for Verizon or AT&T service.
Laptops rarely get cheaper than this! Walmart has the Samsung Chromebook 4 on sale for $87. This machine won't break any records, but it's a solid buy for kids or anyone who needs a basic coffee table laptop. Don't sleep on this deal — last time we saw a laptop this cheap it sold out within the hour.
Samsung Chromebook 4: was $284 now $87 @ Walmart
Nov. 3 at 7pm ET: The Samsung Chromebook 4 has been slashed a massive $197 at Walmart. Sporting an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD, this is the perfect entry-level Chromebook for at-home learning or everyday internet usage.
The rockstar deal of today's event is without a doubt this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV for just $228. That's the cheapest 55-incher we've seen since the last holiday season. We especially like it because it packs the Roku OS (which gives you access to more streaming apps than you can imagine).
TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: for $228 @ Walmart
Nov. 3 at 7pm ET: Walmart's holiday sales kick off tonight with an epic deal on this TCL TV. Starting at 7pm ET (3pm ET for Walmart Plus members), Walmart will have the 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV on sale for $228. That's the least-expensive 55-inch TV we've seen since the last holiday season. It offers HDR support, four HDMI ports, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant support. Plus, it features the Roku OS, which is our favorite streaming platform.
Walmart is kicking off Black Friday with a fresh batch of holiday deals. For the first time ever, Walmart is giving Walmart Plus members early access to these deals. Members can shop right now, whereas the general public will have to wait till 7 p.m. ET.
Walmart Plus: 15-day free trial @ Walmart
Get early access to Walmart's holiday deals with Walmart Plus. The subscription costs $98 per year (there's also a $12.95/month option) and it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart Plus comes with a free 15-day trial.
