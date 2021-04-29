Sony State of Play April Live Blog: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and more

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is still two months away. But thanks to Sony's April State of Play, we'll be able to see 15 minutes of gameplay footage this afternoon. That's good news for eager Ratchet & Clank fans, as well as PS5 owners who want to see what else Sony has in store for the next few months.

For those who don't know, Sony occasionally hosts a State of Play: a gaming livestream where the company discusses its upcoming gaming plans, particularly as they relate to popular titles. Every State of Play usually has a big focus — in this case, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — as well as a few smaller announcements leading up to it.

First things first: the April State of Play will take place today (April 29) at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET. You can check out the official PlayStation Blog for more information. The livestream will be available via YouTube and Twitch. We've embedded the YouTube link below, so you can watch right on this page:

As stated above, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the star attraction, and we got a sneak peek of what Sony intends to show off earlier this week. We know that the mysterious female Lombax now has a name: Rivet. We also know that she'll be a playable character, and that Ratchet and Clank will be separated for a chunk of the game. (Longtime fans will also remember that this happened in Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time, and it was easily one of the best games in the series.)

We have less information what else Sony plans to show off, or how long the State of Play will last overall. Traditionally, they've been around 45 minutes in length, although there's no hard minimum or maximum. Expect at least 30 minutes of content, and perhaps 60 minutes at most.

Tom's Guide will live-blog the entire event, so stay tuned to this page, where we'll be documenting the latest updates as they happen.