LG CES 2023 Press Conference

Tom Ryan, the CEO of Paramount Streaming and cofounder of Pluto TV, came out on stage to announce that Pluto TV is expanding its partnership with LG, and adding more than 100 channels to LG channels. He also said that Paramount Plus is launching today in the UK and Ireland on LG smart TVs, and will come out later in other countries.

Even before its press conference, LG has already announced a few big products for this year, including its new C3 and G3 OLED TVs . These sets have LG's latest α9 AI Processor Gen6 for improved upscaling and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, and can deliver virtual 9.1.2 surround sound right out of the box. We had a chance to go hands-on with the LG G3 OLED earlier this week.

On the social front, LG is adding voice guidance to more products, as well as a sign language engine for hearing impaired customers.

With regards to the environment, Lee said LG aims to use 600,000 tons of recycled plastics by 2030. The company also hopes to expand its collection of e-waste up to 8 million tons by 2030, and to achieve carbon neutrality by then, too.

Jeannie Lee, the head of U.S. corporate marketing, is next on stage, to talk about LG's environmental, social, and governance policies for the future.

(Image credit: LG via YouTube)

Next up is LG's OLED TVs, which are celebrating their 10-year anniversary since they were introduced to the market. Frank Lee is now on stage. "We're not here to talk about the past," he says. "Are you curious to know what's new this year?"

Yes, we are.

Let's talk TVs and monitors. First up is the LG Signature OLED M TV, which is a completely wireless TV (minus the power). It uses a smallish box - about the size of a shoe box - to wirelessly transmit both picture, audio, and Wi-Fi to the television. Of course, it's not as wireless as the Displace TV, which is battery-powered.

Then, there's the Transparent Screen LG OLED T which makes it look see-though when you're not watching a show. We're curious to see what this looks like in person.

Next are two curved displays aimed at gamers, the LG UltraGear OLED and LG OLED Flex. With the Flex, you can change the amount of curve in the TV, too, depending on how much of a curve you want. Will also support Nvidia GeForce, as well as Amazon Luna.

The LG UltraGear OLED is a monitor with a 240Hz OLED panel, 0.03ms response time, 800R curvature, and 21:9 aspect ratio.