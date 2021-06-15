Live
E3 2021 Bandai Namco recap: House of Ashes presentation
Bandai Namco closed out E3 2021 with House of Ashes info.
E3 2021 is almost at an end, and Bandai Namco gave the last major conference of the show. However, rather than discussing the full range of its upcoming titles, Bandai Namco focused the show entirely on The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.
What we learned about the game wasn't radically different from what the company showed off at the Summer Game Fest a few days ago. As the latest episode in the horror/adventure Dark Pictures Anthology series, House of Ashes will pit players in a creepy environment and challenge them to keep a collection of flawed characters alive - or not.
If you'd like to watch the conference for yourself, Bandai Namco may post a recap on its YouTube channel. Otherwise, you'll have to wait for E3 to release full recordings of its presentations.
We've embedded a link to E3's Day 4 coverage on YouTube below. You may be able to sift back through the footage and find the House of Ashes section.
In any case, it was a short presentation, and consisted entirely of an interview with one of the developers behind House of Ashes. The game involves a group of explorers who stumble upon a hidden temple in Iraq during the Operation Iraqi Freedom in the early 2000s. There, they team up with a squad of soldiers and try to escape from a series of caves filled with mysterious monsters. Expect a lot of Mesopotamian mythology, and some commentary on U.S. involvement in the Middle East.
That about wraps up the Tom's Guide coverage for E3 2021. Stay tuned, however, as the staff will be highlighting our favorite moments from the show soon.
The whole Bandai Namco presentation appears to be commentary about The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. We'll update if we hear any new announcements; otherwise, that's the last major press conference for E3 2021.
House of Ashes will be out for Xbox, PlayStation and PC on October 22.
The game will have some explicitly supernatural elements, including monsters that can tear your characters apart if you confront them directly. There's also a focus on tight, constricting corridors and extremely limited visibility in dark environments.
The first game on display is The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. The latest installment in this anthology horror game takes place in a forgotten temple in Iraq, where a group of modern explorers and soldiers must unearth an ancient mystery.
We're just about 20 minutes away from the beginning of the Bandai Namco live stream. We may see some more Elden Ring, since that's currently one of the company's biggest unreleased properties.
