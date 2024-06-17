ChatGPT is down — latest updates on major OpenAI outage

Refresh

(Image credit: DownDetector) Update (4 p.m. ET): ChatGPT is still down. It looked like it was starting to recover a bit, but progress seems to have stalled. The DownDetector comments section is getting a bit spicy now, too. "How am i going to attempt to use chat gpt to create policy violating stories for me if the Ai is down," wrote ThunderChannel 100. "I asked chatgpt when will chatgpt be fixed. Still waiting for an answer," David wrote.

(Image credit: Shutterstock) What is ChatGPT? For those of you who have somehow clicked on this story and are wondering what all the fuss is about, ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that can do everything from writing papers to creating images, just based on text prompts you enter. While it launched in 2022, it's gained a lot of popularity as one of the leading AIs in the past year, as companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Apple have rushed to incorporate artificial intelligence into their products.

(Image credit: OpenAI) Based on the company's own logs, ChatGPT has had at least one significant outage a month dating back to March. Some have been as short as 30 minutes, but others have lasted upwards of eight hours.

(Image credit: OpenAI) Our Global Editor in Chief Mark Spoonauer is really digging the very minimalist interface on ChatGPT right now. No history. No answers to your queries. You can just sit and think about what AI could do for you.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The last time ChatGPT went down, traffic to a number of the best ChatGPT alternatives shot up, and as a result, those services struggled with the increased load. Claude from Anthropic and Perplexity all had their troubles; we're going to monitor them as well to see if they're affected by this latest ChatGPT outage.

(Image credit: Meta) People have also taken to Threads to complain about ChatGPT's outage. "I think ChatGPT has been playing too much Football Manager," wrote asherwood21.

(Image credit: DownDetector) Not surprisingly, many have taken to social media to voice their complaints. This one tweet from @Egocrata on X sums up the frustration of many ChatGPT users. "ChatGPT would be MUCH more useful if the damn stupid thing was not down half of the time.You cannot rely on it at all." The comments on DownDetector paint a pretty bad picture on the latest ChatGPT outage. One user ANA says, “I just used perplexity its way better then this trash.”

(Image credit: Future) Just last week, OpenAI and Apple announced a partnership, whereby ChatGPT would be integrated into Apple's own AI platform, dubbed Apple Intelligence, in iOS 18. In this implementation, much of the processing will be done on-device, before going to Apple's servers.



ChatGPT went offline for around four hours on June 4, until engineers were able to fix the issue, but noted that some users would have to do a "hard refresh" to get the service working again. As we wait for it to come back — again — it's worth checking out our guide to ChatGPT alternatives — including Claude 3 and MetaAI.