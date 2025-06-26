ChatGPT was down — Here's what happened during the quick OpenAI outage

OpenAI seems to be down, as ChatGPT is not working for a lot of people right now.

Reports began appearing on the outage tracking site Down Detector at around 9:30am BST / 1:30am PT / 4:30am ET, with a sudden spike happening shortly after.

According to OpenAI's status page, this seemed to only be affecting the API level (the implementation of ChatGPT tech into other apps), but it was more widespread than that.

Fortunately, a fix was implemented quickly afterwards and operations seem to have returned to normal.