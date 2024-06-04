ChatGPT goes down in massive outage — latest updates from OpenAI

Refresh

Apple has eyes for OpenAI OpenAI is expected to announce a deal with Apple at WWDC next week. This would likely see deep integration between OpenAI's products and the Apple ecosystem. With this will come greater demand on the servers that also power ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot family of AI products. These servers are actually run by Microsoft through its Azure cloud platform. Mar Spoonauer, Tom's Guide global editor in chief predicts this will have a big impact on the iPhone and specifically in the performance of Siri. "The bottom line is that iOS 18 and Siri are about to get way smarter with the help of OpenAI, assuming this deal is legit and is announced at WWDC next week," he wrote.

'All systems normal' (Image credit: OpenAI) OpenAI reports that all systems are back to normal. While the company hasn't issued a statement yet its system status page is reporting the all clear. According to the website the outage lasted a total of two hours and 45 minutes but in reality there were issues for closer to four hours. I have asked OpenAI for a comment on the cause but have yet to get a response.

ChatGPT is back for some users (Image credit: ChatGPT) Some users — myself included — have started to regain access to ChatGPT. I've tried it on the web, desktop and iPhone and it appears to be back to normal. However, a number of users are still reporting issues and the OpenAI status page still says it is unavailable for some users. I asked ChatGPT for a breakdown of what happened — it has live internet access now — and it made up a fact about a DDoS attack. None of the sourced links it used to suggest that was the cause mention DDoS at all. OpenAI have not given a reason for the outage.

Best ChatGPT alternatives (Image credit: Microsoft/Google/Anthropic) ChatGPT is an incredibly impressive platform, with access to custom chatbots, image generation, code creation and the GPT-4o model — it is one of the best. However, there are dozens of AI chatbots on the market and while some are just wrappers for GPT-4 or GPT-4o, platforms like Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude stand alone as direct competitors with their own skills and quirks. I've pulled together a guide to the best ChatGPT alternatives and what they're best used for. If you're searching I suggest Perplexity, if you want a friendly chat try Pi and if you're a big fan of X get on Grok.

Potential causes for the outage (Image credit: ChatGPT) OpenAI hasn't said what caused the outage although some users suggested spotting hints of a new model in the drop-down menu when things first started to go wrong. Some of the issues could be down to increased server load due to the rollout of more advanced features to all ChatGPT users including those with a free account. With the Apple deal likely to be announced at WWDC next week they may also have been expanding capacity ahead of having to take queries from billions of iPhones.

A fix has been implemented OpenAI says it has implemented a fix but hasn't said what caused the outage that has now been going on for more than four hours. There have only been four updates from the ChatGPT maker about the outage in its flagship product. The latest simply says: "Monitoring - A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results." I tried it on the web and was able to gain access but it is unresponsive and I had to reload a few times.

Social media reaction Looks like even #AI needs to take a mental health break. #ChatGPTdown #AIburnout 🤖😴June 4, 2024 Users took to X to share thoughts on the outage including the idea that "even AI needs a mental health break". Many of the comments were about the number of posts on X showing people turning to the platform to find out whether ChatGPT really is down. You also had memes around people suddenly having to think for themselves now the AI isn't there to do it for them.

Platform wide problem (Image credit: OpenAI) The issue appears to be across the entire OpenAI platform, with issues reported around the API used in third-party apps as well as in ChatGPT. The last update on the OpenAI ChatGPT Status page saw the alert turn from amber to red with the title "ChatGPT is unavailable for some users." Although the actual outage seems to be fairly widespread.