Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: All the best sales right now

If you’re looking for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, then you may have noticed that the discounts are not particularly good. It’s like this every year, but that isn’t to say there are no deals out there. If you’re looking to save money on Switch games, accessories or even the console itself, Black Friday is the time to do it.

We’re going to be keeping tabs on all the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals arriving over the coming days, to ensure you can enjoy Nintendo’s latest console without breaking the bank. There’s going to be a lot to sort though, and doing all that yourself can be a little daunting. Fortunately, we’ll be picking out all the best deals to save you the trouble.

Of course, the Nintendo Switch console itself rarely, if ever, gets a price drop — even over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With that in mind you’re likely to be paying close to the full retail price, which is $299/$259 for the original Nintendo Switch, $199/£199 for the portable Switch Lite and $349/$309 for the Nintendo Switch OLED. Bundles can ease that blow, and get you a console and at least one game to get you started.

But let’s get down to business. Our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog will be continually updating with the best U.S. and U.K. Nintendo Switch deals as soon as we find them.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: US