Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: All the best sales right now
Here are the best money-saving Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
If you’re looking for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, then you may have noticed that the discounts are not particularly good. It’s like this every year, but that isn’t to say there are no deals out there. If you’re looking to save money on Switch games, accessories or even the console itself, Black Friday is the time to do it.
We’re going to be keeping tabs on all the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals arriving over the coming days, to ensure you can enjoy Nintendo’s latest console without breaking the bank. There’s going to be a lot to sort though, and doing all that yourself can be a little daunting. Fortunately, we’ll be picking out all the best deals to save you the trouble.
Of course, the Nintendo Switch console itself rarely, if ever, gets a price drop — even over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With that in mind you’re likely to be paying close to the full retail price, which is $299/$259 for the original Nintendo Switch, $199/£199 for the portable Switch Lite and $349/$309 for the Nintendo Switch OLED. Bundles can ease that blow, and get you a console and at least one game to get you started.
But let’s get down to business. Our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog will be continually updating with the best U.S. and U.K. Nintendo Switch deals as soon as we find them.
Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: US
- Nintendo Switch w/Mario Kart 8: $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition: $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Up to $30 off Switch games: deals from $11 @ Target (opens in new tab)
- Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: UK
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8: $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch Lite: £199 @ Currys (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 and Pokemon S/V: £289 @ Game (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch game: up to 75% off @ Nintendo eShop (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet edition: £319 @ My Nintendo (opens in new tab)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was £49 now £34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- No Man’s Sky: was £34 now 29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're yet to purchase a Switch, or you want to upgrade from the handheld Switch Lite, then the Nintendo Switch OLED is a great option for you. Not only does it have a better display than the standard Switch, it also offers better sound, double the storage and an improved kickstand design.
It may not be on sale for Black Friday, but it can be yours for $349. U.K. buyers can pick one up for £279 (opens in new tab) — £30 less than the £309 launch price.
Though this isn't the Nintendo Switch Pro that's been rumored for some time. You still have the same 720p display and both the performance and battery life are pretty comparable to the standard Switch. But a Switch is a Switch, and as noted in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, that display is absolutely gorgeous. If you need a new Switch, this could well be your best option.
- Bayonetta 3: was $59 now $46 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
One of the newest and best games on Nintendo Switch is the long-awaited Bayonetta 3 — which is now $46 over at Amazon. While Bayonetta 3 isn't a huge departure from its predecessors, it still takes what worked and refines it. That means we're left with an ambitious action game, complete with all the same balletic combat and wacky characters fans will expect.
Difficulty can be rather intense, as we noted in our Bayonetta 3 review, though long-time fans will no doubt be familiar with that. Visual and performance issues are not uncommon either, which is primarily down to the Switch's ageing hardware. Still if you're looking for a new game to sink into, and one that's unlike any other recent release, Bayonetta 3 is definitely worth picking up this Black Friday.
- Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition: $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Kicking off our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog is the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing New Horizons edition for $299 at Best Buy. That's the standard retail price for a brand new Switch, and it doesn't come with any games. But there was a time when this console was rarer than a PS5.
Back in the pandemic days Nintendo Switch demand was at an all-time high, and Animal Crossing was the must-have game. Naturally everyone wanted this Special Edition console, complete with pastel green and blue Joy-Cons and a dock featuring Tom Nook and the Nooklings.
Thankfully those days are over, and the ACNH Switch is yours to purchase right now.
