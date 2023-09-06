Lions vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Season Opener online

The Lions vs Chiefs live stream has Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs starting their pursuit of a third Super Bowl Championship in five years. K.C. will be opposed by a hopeful Detroit Lions team looking to end a six-year playoff drought. The Lions and Chiefs kickoff the 2023 season with this NFL live stream .

Lions vs Chiefs channel, start time The Lions vs Chiefs live stream airs Thursday, Sept. 7.

• Time — 8.20 p.m. ET / 5.20 p.m. PT / 1.20 a.m. BST / 11.20 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Lions are looking to build off a very promising end to the 2022 season. After opening last season with a 1-6 record, Dan Campbell’s team rallied to win eight of their last 10 games. However, that great run was bittersweet. Bitter in that it wasn’t enough to propel them into the playoffs and sweet in that it gave the Lions their first winning record in five seasons.

Now with a revamped roster, Detroit hopes to not just smell the playoffs, but take a big bite out of the postseason. General Manager Brad Holmes was busy this offseason, particularly at the running back position. Holmes first signed veteran running back David Mongomery in free agency, then selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft before trading away D’Andre Swift to Philadelphia.

He also brought in defensive help in free agent safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson. “CJGJ”, as he has become known, was in a 4-way tie for the league lead with six inceptions as a member of the Eagle’s secondary a year ago. Gardner-Johnson was just one of several defensive acquisitions brought in to help improve a defense that ranked dead last in the NFL last season allowing 392.4 total yards per game.

That defense will be put to the test immediately when they face two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes. However, he may be without his best targets. All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee at practice on Tuesday. The NFL Network reported, Kelce has no structural damage but does have swelling. His status for the season opener is in question.

Kansas City’s offense isn’t the only unit missing a key weapon. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is still holding out over a contract dispute. Jones’ 15.5 sacks last season was the third-highest total in the NFL.

History Watch: Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid, now entering his 25th NFL season is just three wins away from tying Tom Landry for 4th on the all-time coaching win list. Reid has 247 wins to his name, 117 with the Chiefs.

The Action Network has the Chiefs as 5.5-point favorites against the Lions, but that spread has been moving as the status of Travis Kelce comes into focus.

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Lions vs Chiefs the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs live stream in the US

Looking at the NFL 2022-23 schedule, you can see that games will air on a wide range of services and channels, including old standbys like ESPN, NFL Network and your local FOX, NBC and CBS affiliates.

Just like last season, ESPN has Monday Night Football and NBC will have Sunday Night Football. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, and FOX will have the NFC games. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

The newest competitor for streams this season is NFL Plus, but it's just for mobile devices and tablets. But if watching solely on your mobile device is OK, then this $4.99/month service allows you to watch live games on your phone or tablet. During the regular season, local and primetime games will be included in NFL Plus.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo.

Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV is another popular option, but it's a case of "you get what you pay for" as a new Sling TV price hike means Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and NFL Network) starts at $60 per month.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Lions vs Chiefs.

You could even make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world.

The cost varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free, and you won't have to jump through any NFL-sponsored hoops.

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

You're going to want Sky Sports to watch NFL games in the U.K. The Sky Sports NFL channel (which will feature more than 100 live games this season) and Sky Sports Main Event are the primary destinations for your viewing pleasure.

The Lions vs Chiefs live stream will kick off Friday morning at 1:20 am BST.

Sky Sports NFL will pack a lot of content. Specifically, expect at least five live games per week, with "first-pick exclusive games ... in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday" (according to Sky) and every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. It's also getting NFL RedZone, and NFL Network programming, including Good Morning Football and Total Access.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Lions vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Lions vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.