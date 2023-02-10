LG's new 272-inch 8K micro-LED TV is the big screen of our dreams

LG has revealed a brand new TV that is on the cutting edge of technology with a huge 272-inch micro-LED display. Presented at Barcelona’s Integrated System’s Europe event and designed for advertising in public spaces, the technology could one day make its way to our living rooms.

Last year LG showed off a previous version of the Magnit , which focused more on home use but even compared to that, this new iteration is a monster. The screen has gone from a comparatively puny 136 inches to 272 inches and the resolution has jumped from 4K to 8K.

LG (opens in new tab) describes this display as “an excellent solution for showcasing media art in public spaces, and for use in building control rooms, boardrooms as well as corporate and hotel lobbies.”

It’s a worthy platform for any artist’s work with micro-LED technology offering unparalleled brightness with excellent viewing angles and LG’s Full Black Coating technology delivering deep blacks. Micro-LED displays are also incredibly thin, but because of its target location of public spaces, the Magnit 8K has been coated with a protective film to resist damage from rain, static, dust and human impact.



Don’t expect to get your hands on one of these giants anytime soon, or any micro-LED TV really, as the tech is still in its infancy when it comes to filtering down to TVs for home use. Samsung currently sells a 146-inch The Wall micro-LED TV (opens in new tab) for business and "luxury living" for a mere $220,000, but the company also showed off a smaller Samsung 76-inch micro-LED TV at this year's CES 2023.

As LG embraces micro-LED tech for commercial use, the advancements it makes there will likely transfer to TVs that are of a more practical size. Which is a compelling idea, given micro-LED panels can deliver massive amounts of brightness easily beating the best OLED TVs.

In the here and now, LG's best micro-LED tech will make for some lovely and bright signs or digital art. But if you want to buy an impressive TV, may we suggest the LG C3 OLED, as it builds on the success of the LG C2 OLED and could deliver a killer TV that'll have a shot at the top spot on our best TVs list.