Knives Out 2 just signed second Marvel actor in a week

After Knives Out 2 added one big new cast member with a superhero past on Monday, another is now rumored to be joining the Netflix movie.

As reported by Deadline, the sequel to the surprise 2019 hit is set to feature none other than Edward Norton of The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Fight Club (1999) fame. He'll apparently appear in the movie alongside another Marvel actor, Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, who joined the cast earlier this week.

Netflix hasn't commented on Norton's casting, so we're yet to find out what his role will be, if indeed he has signed up. Indeed, we don't know much at all about the film, beyond the confirmed return of Daniel Craig's lead character Benoit Blanc. However, we do know it's unlikely to feature any of the other principal actors from the first instalment: writer/director Rian Johnson has previously stated that future sequels would have new casts.

We do, however, know that Johnson will helm the project again, with his regular collaborator Ram Bergman back to produce the movie. The film is reportedly in pre-production, with filming due to take place this summer in an unknown location in Greece.

The original Knives Out was a well-received mystery film, which followed a detective as he investigated the death of Harlan Thrombey, a wealthy mystery novelist. The first film had a star-studded cast, including actors Craig in the main role plus Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, and more.

In March, Netflix snapped up the rights to the sequel and a third installment in a $450 million deal; that's one of the biggest investments it's ever made in a movie.