Bad news for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' — this legendary actor has been cut from the film

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is only a mere week away, but the film's director just gave fans some "heartbreaking" news.

In an interview with Variety, director Matt Shakman dropped the bombshell that John Malkovich's performance as Red Ghost was being cut from the movie entirely.

“It was heartbreaking not to include him in the final version of the movie," Shackman said in the interview. "He’s one of my very favorite humans and one of my biggest inspirations."

For those who are unfamiliar with Red Ghost, his real name is Ivan Kragoff and he was a Soviet scientist who trained a team of Super-Apes to try and claim Earth's moon for the Soviet Union. He's one of the earliest villains to battle the superhero quartet in the comics, first appearing in "Fantastic Four" No. 13 by Jack Kirby.

Malkovich's portrayal of the villain was meant to pay homage to this early appearance. He and his Super-Apes were part of a long sequence early in the film detailing Marvel's first family in their early years as superheroes. But despite Shakman calling the performance "brilliant," the director ultimately left Malkovich's scenes on the cutting room floor — though you can still get a glimpse of him at the 1:19 mark in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming MCU movie.

Could the loss of Malkovich's Red Ghost be better for the movie?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25 - YouTube Watch On

Ultimately, it sounds like Shakman made the right call, cutting Malkovich's performance from the film. Yes, it hurt my soul to type those words, but by Shakman's own account, the extended sequence Malkovich's appearance was in didn't really serve the film.

“There were a lot of things that ultimately ended up hitting the cutting room floor,” Shakman told Variety in the same interview in which he revealed Malkovich's omission from the movie.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“When we were building a ’60s retro-future world, introducing all of these villains, introducing these four main characters as a group, as well as individually, introducing the idea of a child — there was a lot of stuff to balance in this movie and some things had to go ultimately in terms of shaping the film for its final version.

Disney Plus, Hulu Bundle Basic: $10.99 at Disney+ This streaming bundle deal is a total steal if you're looking to get both Disney Plus and Hulu on a budget.

Bloat doesn't work for any film, and certainly not Marvel ones. It's no coincidence that one of the best-reviewed Marvel films in recent memory, "Thunderbolts*," was also one of the leanest. So hopefully, this only bodes well for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," even if we do miss out on an incredible performance from a legendary actor.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made. Here's what he's been watching lately:

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.