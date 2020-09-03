JBL’s new Bluetooth speakers boast long battery life and bold colors

Summer may be winding down, but JBL just introduced three exciting new Bluetooth speakers to help you make the most of your patio jam sessions. Between the JBL Xtreme 3, JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip 4, there's a something for everyone who needs better audio while they're out and about.

Leading the new lineup is the $349 Xtreme 3, which sports a big, bold design that comes in black, blue and rugged camo and looks ready to withstand the elements. The Xtreme 3's 11-inch chassis is IP67 rated for water and dust protection for weathering the outdoors, and it boasts a promising 15 hours of battery life for keeping the music going.

Other key Xtreme 3 features include the ability to pair to multiple smartphones so people can share DJ duties, as well as PartyBoost support for pairing with other JBL speakers. It even has a built-in powerbank for charging your devices.

The $39 JBL Go 3 is the most eye-catching of the bunch, with a large JBL logo covering a unique fabric design that comes in a variety of fun colors. The Go 3 gets you 5 hours of battery and is IP67 waterproof rated to survive by the pool or beach.

If you need something even more portable, the $59 JBL Clip 4 upgrades one of JBL's tiniest speakers with many of the same bold color options you'll find on the Go 3. As its name suggests, the Clip 4's ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing while you explore the outdoors. And with 10 hours of battery life, you should be able to get a few solid hikes in before it gives out.

With bold, colorful designs and promising feature sets, the JBL Xtreme 3, Go 3 and Clip 4 look like strong contenders for our best Bluetooth speakers list. We look forward to getting our hands on them when they start rolling out in October.