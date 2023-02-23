Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream: How to watch online, date, time and card

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream feels like the inevitable next step of something we at Tom's Guide like to call Farce-y Boxing.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury date and time Date and Time: The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT on Saturday (Feb. 25) aka 6 a.m. AEDT Sunday (Feb. 26).

Main event ringwalks: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

Paul, a YouTuber turned prize-fighter who has a 6-0 undefeated record could actually leave the weekend with a a world ranking from the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The WBC announced that were Paul to extend his stream to 7-0 this weekend, he'll be granted a respect that nobody really wants to give him. Nobody except for the WBC, which would probably want the eyes-drawing Paul brother to help their sport garner more attention.

Fury (8-0), though, is confident that won't happen. The former Love Island cast member has declared he will be retiring Paul from the sport.

And for the odds: Paul is the -180 favorite (wager $180 to win $100) over Fury (+140 — wager $100 to win $140) according to DraftKings (opens in new tab).

Here's everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live streams.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury live streams in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight in the U.S.. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month and $99 per year.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live streams, unlike the UFC PPVs, are at a decent time of day no matter if you're across the pond or down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely see Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury ring walks at around 10 p.m. GMT, an even earlier time of day than American fans usually get it. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95.

In Australia, Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is live on Sunday at 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$$29.95 — but you don't need a Kayo subscription to stream the event.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live streams in the UK and Australia

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight on DAZN (opens in new tab). It costs CAD $49.99 on top of your DAZN membership.

