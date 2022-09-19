iPhone 14 problems — all the bugs and issues so far and when to expect a fix

Apple’s iPhone 14 series just released in markets around the world last week and are just making it to the hands of users. But it seems like the new phones are going through their share of teething troubles — in the form of bugs.

Many users have taken to social media reporting various issues that are affecting their brand new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max model in particular. While all of them are minor, they relate to either a software glitch or the camera on third-party apps. Here, we list all the recent bugs that seem to be plaguing the iPhone 14 Pro, if Apple has acknowledged the issue and when we can expect them to be fixed.

iPhone 14 Pro ‘freezes up’ during data transfer

The issue:

The first order of business after getting the new iPhone is to set it up. But many iPhone 14 Pro users are not able to move past the initial data transfer page.

The iPhone 14 Pro is reportedly “freezing up” or becoming unresponsive during data transfer for some users. People have reported a bug that does not allow the phone to move past an iCloud restore or the data transfer option while transferring data from another iPhone.

The fix:

There seems to be no fix to this bug just yet. But Apple has acknowledged the issue and in an internal memo to MacRumors (opens in new tab), the company has mentioned that it is "aware of this issue happening and is investigating it." Meanwhile, Apple says users should force restart their iPhone if it becomes unresponsive for more than 5 minutes.

iPhone 14 Pro camera ‘rattling and shaking’ on some apps

The issue:

The iPhone 14 Pro upgraded to a 48MP camera this year, but it seems like the high res camera is not yet suited to work on certain social media apps. Some users have taken to social media to report the iPhone camera to be “rattling” and “shaking” on apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

The issue seems to be with the optical image stabilization feature of the camera that is otherwise supposed to minimize shakes. Users also reported physical sounds from the camera.

When we tried it on our iPhone 14 Pro review device it did not happen, indicating that this problem is affecting only certain users.

The fix:

Apple has not commented on the issue yet and it is unclear if this is a hardware issue or individual social media apps just need to roll out an update to fix this.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro iMessage and FaceTime issues

The issue:

Some users are not being able to receive iMessages and FaceTime calls after setting up their new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. Apple has pointed out this pretty serious issue through a support document that warns users to update to the latest iOS — 16.0.1.

In the support document (opens in new tab), Apple mentions users could be facing one or more of these issues:

You can't receive iMessages or FaceTime calls.

You see a green message bubble instead of a blue one when you send a message to another Apple device.

Conversations in Messages show up as two separate threads, instead of one.

Recipients see your messages coming from the wrong account, for example from your email address if you had selected your phone number.

The fix:

Apple has acknowledged the bug and advised users to immediately update to the latest iOS. But it is not clear if this is a complete fix to the issue — the iOS 16.0.1 update does not mention these "fixes" in their release note and Apple has mentioned back up steps in case users are "still having an issue with iMessage or FaceTime".

Apple has suggested the following steps for those still facing the issue:

In the Settings app, tap Cellular. Make sure that your phone line is turned on. If you use multiple SIMs, make sure that the phone number you want to use is selected and turned on.

In the Settings app, tap Messages. Then tap Send & Receive.

Tap the phone number that you want to use with Messages.

Go back in the Settings app, and tap FaceTime.

Tap the phone number that you want to use with FaceTime.

We will keep updating this page with other bugs or fixes that get rolled out to the new iPhones, so stay tuned.