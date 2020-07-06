iPhone 12 leak shows it could be the perfect size

If you think phone display sizes are getting out of hand — literally — we have some good news. The iPhone 12 is expected to come in a very compact 5.4-inch size, and now someone has purchased an iPhone 12 dummy unit to show how it stacks up to other iPhones.

According to MacRumors, forum user iZac bought a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 dummy and provided a size comparison between it and the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 7.

For those who don’t remember, the original iPhone SE had a 4-inch display, while the iPhone 7 had a 4.7-inch panel (similar to the iPhone SE 2020). As you can see in the photo, the iPhone 12 is smaller than the iPhone 7 despite having a larger 5.4-inch screen.

The iPhone 12 (middle) is bigger than the iPhone SE (top) but smaller than the iPhone 7 (bottom). (Image credit: iZac via MacRumors)

The reason for the iPhone 12’s just-right size is that it loses the Touch ID/home button on the iPhone SE and iPhone 7 and that it features very narrow bezels compared to those phones. The iPhone 12 will use Face ID, which takes up a lot less room than Touch ID. There's also a rumor that the notch on the iPhone 12 will be smaller than the iPhone 11, but that's not confirmed.

Will iPhone 12 be the best small phone yet?

iZac admits that going from a 4-inch screen on the original iPhone SE to the 5.4-inch panel on the iPhone 12 is a stretch, but that “it feels a lot more manageable because the square profile and flat side let you actually grip the device.”

Original iPhone SE (top); iPhone 12 dummy unit (middle); iPhone 7 (bottom) (Image credit: iZac via MacRumors)

Based on multiple iPhone 12 reports and leaks, Apple will offer flat sides, similar to the iPhone 5 and iPad Pro 2020. This should make the phone easier to hold and use with one hand.

If the iPhone 12 dummy unit is accurate, iZac claims that it is about 6mm wider than the iPhone SE and about 3mm thinner than the iPhone 7.

The iPhone 12 will come in two other sizes. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max should share the same specs as the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 Pro should also be 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is rumored to be 6.7 inches. The Pro models will reportedly add a third rear camera, a possible LiDAR sensor and a 120Hz display.

On the Android side of things, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 starts at 6.2 inches and goes up to 6.9 inches for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. And the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are decidedly large handsets at 6.55 inches and 6.78 inches. Google’s Pixel 4a should be compact with a rumored 5.8 inch display, but that’s still significantly larger than the entry-level iPhone 12.

On the surface, producing a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 would seem like a gamble, but given that it’s also rumored to start at just $649 — and possibly as cheap as $549 for a 4G version — it could be the perfect iPhone in terms of size and value for a lot of people.