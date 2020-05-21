iPhone 12 leak reveals camera details for all four models

With four reported iPhone 12 models on tap ranging from 5.4 inches all the way up to 6.7 inches, it looks like Apple is trying to provide something for everyone with this year’s lineup. And now a new report has confirmed camera details for all four models while revealing three different suppliers.

According to Digitimes, LG Innotek, Sharp and O-film Tech have all received camera orders for the iPhone 12. And the number of expected shipments for each module tells us which models Apple expects to sell best. Plus, there's a surprise camera upgrade we haven't heard about before.

Sharp and O-film have reportedly landed the camera module orders for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max. The total number of shipments is expected to be 50 to 55 million units.

Contrast that with the 35 to 40 million camera modules for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. LG Innotek is expected to be supplying the cameras for both of these higher-end phones.

As reported previously, Digitimes says that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will feature dual rear cameras, which will presumably consist of a wide angle lens and an ultra-wide camera. The main sensor could see a jump in resolution from 12MP to 64MP.

The biggest surprise? Digitimes also says that “the wide-angle lenses of all the new iPhones will be upgraded from 6P to 7P.” A 7-element lens may help reduce chromatic aberration, spherical aberration and distortion, though it's not yet clear what the extra element will be used for.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would get three cameras, adding a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (up from 2x). There should also be a new LiDAR ToF sensor that will provide better performance in iPhone AR apps and could provide a boost to photography performance as well.

Overall, Digitimes says that iPhone 12 shipments will likely reach 70 million in 2020, with the 6.1-inch models serving as the driving force and accounting for 50% of shipment. The publication says the 5.4-inch model will make up 30-35% of shipments and the most expensive and largest 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will account for 15-20%.