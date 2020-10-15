iPhone 12 hands-on video revealed — see MagSafe in action now

The iPhone 12's first hands-on has appeared on American television, and Apple's newest range of phones look more handsome than ever.

We have U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America to thanks for this, specifically ABC technology and consumer contributor Becky Worley, who had two iPhone 12 handsets in the studio to show off.

The models showed off by Worley are in two different blues: a plain 'Blue' for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini and a 'Pacific Blue' for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These blue hues are the headliners for the iPhone 12 lineup, but classic colors like black, white, silver and Product RED are still available too.

The video makes it easy to see how Apple's new flat-sided design looks for real. It's similar to the classic iPhone 4, except the color of the back is now reflected in the metal side rails, giving the phone a more consistent look around all its sides.

(Image credit: ABC)

There are four different sizes of iPhone this year. The range starts with the $699 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, then goes upwards in size and price through the $799 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the $999 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the $1,099 iPhone 12 Pro Max. We only see the two 6.1-inch models in this segment. That's a pity since the other two models are Apple's largest and smallest full-screen phones yet, and we're curious to see how they fit into users' hands.

(Image credit: ABC)

Worley also shows off one of Apple's new MagSafe wallets, a line of accessories and a 15W wireless charger that neatly attaches to the back of the new iPhones via magnets. The magnets are there to help align and secure the accessories, as well as providing a more convenient fastening method than before.

(Image credit: ABC)

GMA also played a short interview clip between Worley and Kaiann Drance, Apple's VP of iPhone marketing, discussing the controversial decision to not include chargers or EarPods in the iPhone 12 box. Defending the decision, Drance said that Apple still believed the phones were a good value without the included accessories, plus people already own these and don't require more. This latter point also feeds into Apple's environmental goals to avoid creating unnecessary waste.

You'll still get a USB-C to Lightning cable included in your iPhone 12 box. But if you don't have an existing charger with a USB-C port, such as the one included with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you'll need to buy a new charger anyway since Apple's other iPhone chargers use the older USB-A ports.

There are other changes briefly mentioned in the GMA segment too, such as the Ceramic Shield display which promises four times more drop protection than other smartphone glass. We can also look forward to 5G within the new A14 Bionic chipset, and camera software and hardware changes which introduce a more effective 7-part lens for the main camera and new Night Mode timelapse, selfie and portrait modes. The iPhone 12 Pro models get a particularity sophisticated triple rear camera array complete with a LiDAR sensor.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both go on sale on October 23, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max appear later on November 13. Pre-order dates for these phones are October 16 and November 6 respectively, if you're keen to be one of the first owners of Apple's latest handset.