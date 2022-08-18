iPad and iPad Pro 2022 delays just tipped — here’s why

Apple is gearing up to launch its iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 this year but a new report suggests the new iPad’s could face production delays. We just heard that the new iPad’s were tipped for an October launch with big upgrades like a new design for the iPad and the Apple M2 chip on the iPad Pro.

Now according to a report by Digitimes (opens in new tab), a publication based in Taiwan, power outages in the Sichuan province in China could affect production of the upcoming iPad’s. This could in-turn affect the October release date for the new iPads.

The report does say that if the power cuts don’t extend beyond the expected August 20 date, so it should not affect production by too much. China is facing extreme temperatures in its Sichuan province and apparently 19 cities in the area have had their factories non-operational, according to a report from iMore (opens in new tab).

The power disruption is expected to last from August 15 till August 20 and if it doesn’t extend beyond that, we may not see a huge delay in the production of the upcoming iPads.

Supply chain delays and Spring lockdowns in China seemed to have affected production of the upcoming iPhone 14 series, but right now everything seems to be on track for a September launch in a separate Apple event where we could also see the Apple Watch 8 . The latest report is that the iPhone 14 event will take place September 7th.

Apple seems to have caught up on the production of its products going by the string of delays we heard about for the iPhone 14. Hopefully a small road bump of 5-7 days of disruption should not affect the production of the iPad’s by too much.

Recently, a report suggested that Apple could be delaying the iPadOS 16 launch by a month. This could also hint at a slightly delayed iPad launch this year. But all signs point to the fact that we might see the new iPads in October.

Apple’s iPad is all set to get a new design going by rumors. A set of CAD renders allegedly of the new iPad 2022 indicate the device will have larger bezels on all four sides, a flatter design and a larger screen. Apple could also switch out the Lightning port this year to the much more versatile USB-C port.

The iPad Pro 2022 could get the new Apple M2 chip that is already on the new MacBook Air M2 and 13-inch MacBook Pro . The current iPad Pro was introduced in early 2021 with the Apple M1 chip .

Apple seems to be putting the focus on multitasking this year with iPadOS 16 and the new Stage Manager feature. If everything remains on track, we should see the new iPads in October. Until then, stay tuned to our iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 hubs for all the latest updates on Apple’s upcoming tablets.