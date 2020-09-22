Hurry! Galaxy Z Flip deal knocks $500 off Samsung’s foldable phone

After some shaky launches, foldable phones are now truly getting good. The trouble is, they still tend to be expensive. Fortunately, deals like this one on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip are putting foldables within reach.

Today only, B&H is offering the Galaxy Z Flip for $880. That's $500 off what is hands down the finest foldable on the market today, alongside the newer but far more expensive Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: was $1,349 now $880 @ B&H

It's important to make it clear that the Z Flip that B&H is offering is the original LTE model, not the new 5G-compatible one that costs $1,449. However, the LTE-only Z Flip is pretty much identical to the newer device, save for the lack of 5G connectivity and newer Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

Nevertheless, the Snapdragon 855 Plus inside the original Z Flip is still extremely capable silicon that won't leave you wanting for more power. Additionally, the Z Flip's dual 12-megapixel rear cameras are solid, if not class leading, and certainly churn out impressive results given that this is more of a design-first product. And being that this is an unlocked device, you can take it to any carrier of your choosing.

I was fortunate enough to go hands on with the Z Flip when we initially tested it, and I was mesmerized by it. The Z Flip is a truly breathtaking device that is shockingly devoid of the fragility issues that plagued earlier foldable handsets, like the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. At $1,380, it was likely a bit too expensive for most customers at launch. But for $880? That's more than $100 less than what the smallest Galaxy S20 typically goes for.

We don't expect to see the Z Flip going for much lower on Amazon Prime Day. So if you've been eyeing Samsung's compact clamshell foldable, we wholly encourage you to pounce on this deal before it vanishes.

That said, if nabbing a foldable isn't a top priority in your phone search, there will be plenty more phone sales between now and the holidays, especially as new models like the iPhone 12, Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are unveiled.

We'll be scouring the web for the best phone deals all the while, so keep an eye on Tom's Guide for every opportunity to save.