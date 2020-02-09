How to watch UFC 247: Live stream Jones vs Reyes

UFC 247 live streams are among the most sought-after live sporting events each year. And before long, UFC 247 will be kicking off to continue that legacy.

On Saturday night, Feb. 8, UFC 247 will take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The event will be headlined by light heavyweight bout between the always-exciting Jon Jones and the undefeated and equally dangerous Dominick Reyes.

A co-main event, featuring women flyweight competitors Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian will also be a fight you won't want to miss.

UFC 247 start time, location UFC 247's main card will begin at 10 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event will be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

UFC 247 Prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

But the fighting and the excitement won't stop there. A heavyweight bout between relative newcomers Juan Adams and Justin Tafa also appears promising, and even the undercard should deliver plenty of action for anyone who enjoys good, strong bouts.

That said, actually watching UFC 246's live stream might not be as simple as you think. So, we've compiled the following fight guide to help you find each bout on the streaming service (or channel) of choice, and help you watch the fights from anywhere in the world.

If you're planning to watch UFC 247, you'll need to read on to find out how:

Live stream UFC 247 anywhere on Earth with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the country during UFC 247, you'll still be able to watch it on the services you already pay for. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the fights as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

Where can I live stream UFC 247?

Similar to the wildly popular UFC 246 in January, UFC 247 will air across different networks. First, you'll need to have access to UFC’s own Fight Pass to watch the early prelims, and switch over to ESPN for the prelims. The Main Card is airing on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.View Deal

How can I live stream UFC 247 without a cable or satellite subscription?

In order to watch every fight on Saturday, you’ll first need to sign up for ESPN Plus , a $5 per month/$50 per year service that streams sports games in both major and minor sports leagues, as well as UFC fights. With ESPN+'s help, you can watch the ESPN Plus PPV, but you'll need to pay $80 to get both a year of service and the main card fights. If you already subscribe to ESPN+, the PPV side of the fight card will cost $60.

To watch the early prelims, you'll also need to sign on to UFC Fight Pass, a streaming service that offers both live and on-demand fights, as well as original content. UFC Fight Pass costs between $7.99 and $9.99 per month, depending on whether you choose a six-month subscription or opt for a 12-month subscription.

The preliminary card will air on ESPN, which is generally available on a wide variety of streaming services. Here's a guide on which services have ESPN:

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ESPN (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including aESPN. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream ESPN. HBO is also included in the package for the same price. View Deal

How can I watch UFC 247 with a cable or satellite subscription?

Unfortunately, having a cable or satellite subscription won’t do you much good for UFC 247. You'll be able to watch the preliminary card on ESPN, but for the rest of the fights on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, you'll need to be a streamer.

UFC 247 early prelims

Bantamweight: Domingo Pilarte vs Journey Newson

Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs Youssef Zalal

UFC 247 preliminary card

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo

Women’s Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams

Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs Marlon Vera

UFC 247 main card

Light Heavyweight: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

Women’s Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektić vs Dan Ige

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi