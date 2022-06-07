How to watch the Queer as Folk reboot online

A new generation of LGBTQ+ friends takes the spotlight in Peacock's Queer as Folk reboot.

Queer as Folk has had a long history over the past few decades. It began in 1999 as a British series created by Russell T Davies (Doctor Who, A Very British Scandal), then got an American version that aired on Showtime from 2000 to 2005. Now, Queer as Folk's latest reimagining moves to New Orleans

Queer as Folk streaming details Queer as Folk (2022) drops all eight episodes on Thursday, June 9 at 3 a.m. ET.

It's streaming exclusively on Peacock (opens in new tab).

The reboot explores a diverse group of LGBTQ+ individuals whose lives are altered following a tragedy. Medical school dropout Brodie (Devin Way) returns home to New Orleans, where he reunites with BFF Ruthie (Jesse James Keitel). Despite his commitment-phobia, Brodies finds himself drawn to magnetic Mingus (Fin Argus).

They all have a sweaty good time at the local dance club Babylon. But when a shooting occurs (a la Pulse in Orlando), the entire community is shaken by the event. Brodie and friends must lean on each other for support and love.

Major guests stars include Kim Cattrall as a debutante matron, Juliette Lewis as single mom Judy, and Ed Begley Jr. as emotionally distant father Winston.

Here's everything you need to watch Queer as Folk on Peacock. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Queer as Folk from anywhere on Earth

Just because Peacock isn't everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Queer as Folk while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Queer as Folk online in the U.S.

In the U.S., viewers can watch Queer as Folk on Peacock (opens in new tab) starting Thursday, July 9 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST.

Like most Peacock originals, you will likely be able to watch the first episode for free. However, to finish the season, you'll need Peacock Premium ($4.99/month). And if you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you have to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month).

(opens in new tab) Peacock (opens in new tab) is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the entirety of The Office. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like Bel-Air and Girls5eva.

How to watch Queer as Folk online in Canada

While Peacock is not available in Canada, there's good news when it comes to watching Queer as Folk up north. The reboot will air on the Showcase channel Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET starting June 26. Episodes will then stream in the Global TV app and website (opens in new tab).

Canadians can also access Showcase through the StackTV (opens in new tab) streaming service.

How to watch Queer as Folk online in the UK

Brits can watch Queer as Folk on Starzplay (opens in new tab) starting July 1. Two episodes will drop every week.

Any travelers who are in the U.K. can still get access to their subscription services with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Queer as Folk online in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch Queer as Folk on Stan (opens in new tab) starting June 10.

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.