How to watch One Tree Hill online

Brush up on your geometry, because the love triangles get complicated when you watch One Tree Hill online. The popular teen drama ran for nine seasons on the WB and The CW between 2003 and 2012, and in that span, created numerous romantic configurations among the characters.

One Tree Hill streaming details All nine seasons of One Tree Hill are streaming now on HBO Max and Hulu.

The series is set in a fictional North Carolina coastal town of Tree Hill (hence, the title). The premiere episode introduces half-brothers Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty). When Lucas joins the high school basketball team, star player Nathan feels threatened.

Their heated sibling rivalry is further exacerbated by Lucas' chemistry with Nathan's girlfriend, Peyton Sawyer (Hilarie Burton). Also thrown into the romantic mix are Peyton's best friend Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) and Lucas' best friend Haley James (Bethany Joy Lenz). Aside from their complicated love lives, Lucas and Nathan also deal with their messy parents, like their outright evil dad Dan Scott (Paul Johansson).

Later seasons see time jumps, as the characters transition to adulthood and take on marriage, children, career moves, drug addiction, kidnapping and more stories.

Here's a guide on how to watch all of the One Tree Hill drama go down.

How to watch One Tree Hill in the U.S.

The entire series consists of 187 episodes, in an hour-long broadcast format (or about 45 minutes sans commercials).

HBO Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, as well as classics such as Friends. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives including Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch One Tree Hill in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max or Hulu, fans aren't entirely out of luck. One Tree Hill seasons 1-9 are available on the a French-language streaming service IcitouTV. If you want the English-language version, you will have to look elsewhere.

If you're a traveler in Canada and want to access all your paid services, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch One Tree Hill in the UK

Unfortunately, Brits don't get HBO Max or Hulu. And here's more bad news: Just half of season 1 is available to stream via Virgin TV Go.

If you want to access the services you already pay for, you may need the help of Express VPN.

How to watch One Tree Hill in Australia

HBO Max and Hulu aren't available in Australia, either. But Aussies are in luck because One Tree Hill seasons 1-9 are streaming on 7Plus.