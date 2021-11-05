How to watch Insecure season 5 episode 3 online — release time and more

Lawrence Hive, activate! It's almost time to watch Insecure season 5 episode 3 online, which checks in with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) in San Francisco. His story is a major part of the final season, which wraps up Issa and Molly's journeys of glowin' up and growin' up.

Insecure season 5 episode 3 release date and time Insecure season 5 episode 3 starts at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday (November 7).

It’s on HBO and HBO Max.

Insecure season 5 episode 3 is titled "Pressure, Okay ?!" While there is no official synopsis yet from HBO, the promo indicates the episode focuses on Lawrence's new life in San Francisco. It seems he took that job offer from last season after all. He is seen walking in the city's famously hilly streets and talking about the trolley cars on what seems to be a first date.

Last we saw Lawrence, Issa dumped him after he picked her up from the airport. While they exchanged few words, it was clear that she couldn't deal with the revelation of his ex Condola's pregnancy.

Here's everything you need to watch Insecure season 5 episode 3. Plus, watch the promo for the episode and the rest of the season below:

How to watch Insecure season 5 episode 3 online

In the U.S., Insecure season 5 episode 3 episode airs Sunday, November 7 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream concurrently and on demand on HBO Max.

Season 5 consists of 10 total episodes, airing weekly on Sundays.

How to watch Insecure season 5 in Canada

Canadians can watch Insecure season 5 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch Insecure season 5 in the UK

Brits can watch Insecure season 5 on Sky Comedy. It will air Tuesdays at 2 a.m. GMT, with a replay at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m.

You can also stream Insecure season 5 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.

