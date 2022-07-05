How to watch Big Brother 2022 online: Premiere date, start time, cast and more

Summer is officially underway, which means it's almost time to watch Big Brother 2022 online. Season 24 of the CBS reality series kicks off tomorrow with a new group of houseguests moving into the BB house.

Big Brother 2022 start time, channel Big Brother 2022 premieres Wednesday (July 6) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS (via Fubo (opens in new tab)) and Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

This year's 16 houseguests have a median age of 30. They include a bus operator, a Las Vegas performer, an interior designer, a hypnotherapist, a flight attendant, a football coach and a thrift store owner.

Host Julie Chen returns to oversee the proceedings, which will move to three episodes a week starting July 10.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Big Brother 2022 online. Plus, scroll down for details on the cast and an introductory video.

How to watch Big Brother 2022 with a VPN

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Big Brother 2022 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Watch Big Brother 2022 in the US

In the U.S. Big Brother season 24 premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and on Paramount Plus. Starting July 10, episodes will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET/PT) and Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT). The latter will feature the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen.

CBS is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on one of the best cable TV alternatives. Available options include FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of those, though, only fubo is on both our best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives lists. Paramount Plus is the streaming arm of ViacomCBS and the Premium plan comes with a live stream of your local CBS channel. Big Brother episodes will also be available to view on-demand.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) has a massive library stocked with content from the ViacomCBS vault. Get a free trial to access Big Brother and Survivor, as well as originals like 1883, Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

How to watch Big Brother 2022 in Canada

Canadian Big Brother fans can catch season 24 on GlobalTV, starting Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And Paramount Plus is available in Canada (opens in new tab)!

How to watch Big Brother 2022 in the U.K.

Finally, in good news for Brits, Paramount Plus is in the U.K.. This means Big Brother 2022 is likely going to be available on that channel. Some specials, such as the South Park events, don't cross over immediately for whatever reason.

That said, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help you access the subscription services you already pay for and watch along with fans across the world.

How to watch Big Brother 2022 in Australia

Paramount Plus is available in Australia (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) so Big Brother fans should be available to watch season 24 after episodes air in the U.S.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the best choice if you want to bypass the geo-block on your paid streaming services.

Big Brother 2022 cast

A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@bigbrothercbs) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Here is the cast of Big Brother season 24.

Marvin Achi

Age: 28

Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Paloma Aguilar

Age: 22

Hometown: San Marcos, Calif.

Current City: San Marcos, Calif.

Occupation: Interior designer

Michael Bruner

Age: 28

Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Occupation: Attorney

Kyle Capener

Age: 29

Hometown: Bountiful, Utah

Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas performer

Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Occupation: Personal stylist

Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bus operator

Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Ameerah Jones

Age: 31

Hometown: Westminster, Md.

Current City: Westminster, Md.

Occupation: Content designer

Nicole Layog

Age: 41

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Private chef

Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Occupation: Assistant football coach

Indy Santos

Age: 31

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing rep

Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Hometown: Bear, Del.

Current City: Bear, Del.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Matt "Turner" Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Occupation: Thrift store owner