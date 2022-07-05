How to watch Big Brother 2022 online: Premiere date, start time, cast and more

Summer is officially underway, which means it's almost time to watch Big Brother 2022 online. Season 24 of the CBS reality series kicks off tomorrow with a new group of houseguests moving into the BB house.
Big Brother 2022 premieres Wednesday (July 6) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS (via Fubo (opens in new tab)) and Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).
This year's 16 houseguests have a median age of 30. They include a bus operator, a Las Vegas performer, an interior designer, a hypnotherapist, a flight attendant, a football coach and a thrift store owner.
Host Julie Chen returns to oversee the proceedings, which will move to three episodes a week starting July 10.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Big Brother 2022 online. Plus, scroll down for details on the cast and an introductory video.
Watch Big Brother 2022 in the US
In the U.S. Big Brother season 24 premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and on Paramount Plus. Starting July 10, episodes will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET/PT) and Thursdays (8 p.m. ET/PT). The latter will feature the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen.
CBS is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on one of the best cable TV alternatives. Available options include FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.
Of those, though, only fubo is on both our best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives lists. Paramount Plus is the streaming arm of ViacomCBS and the Premium plan comes with a live stream of your local CBS channel. Big Brother episodes will also be available to view on-demand.
How to watch Big Brother 2022 in Canada
Canadian Big Brother fans can catch season 24 on GlobalTV, starting Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And Paramount Plus is available in Canada (opens in new tab)!
How to watch Big Brother 2022 in the U.K.
Finally, in good news for Brits, Paramount Plus is in the U.K.. This means Big Brother 2022 is likely going to be available on that channel. Some specials, such as the South Park events, don't cross over immediately for whatever reason.
How to watch Big Brother 2022 in Australia
Paramount Plus is available in Australia (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) so Big Brother fans should be available to watch season 24 after episodes air in the U.S.
Big Brother 2022 cast
Here is the cast of Big Brother season 24.
Marvin Achi
Age: 28
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Chemical processing engineer
Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Hometown: San Marcos, Calif.
Current City: San Marcos, Calif.
Occupation: Interior designer
Michael Bruner
Age: 28
Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Occupation: Attorney
Kyle Capener
Age: 29
Hometown: Bountiful, Utah
Current City: Bountiful, Utah
Occupation: Unemployed
Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas performer
Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Hometown: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Occupation: Personal stylist
Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bus operator
Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Hypnotherapist
Ameerah Jones
Age: 31
Hometown: Westminster, Md.
Current City: Westminster, Md.
Occupation: Content designer
Nicole Layog
Age: 41
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Private chef
Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli
Age: 24
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Occupation: Assistant football coach
Indy Santos
Age: 31
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Corporate flight attendant
Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing rep
Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Hometown: Bear, Del.
Current City: Bear, Del.
Occupation: Personal trainer
Matt "Turner" Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Occupation: Thrift store owner