How to buy a mattress in the Memorial Day sales: 5 expert shopping tips

Holiday sales are alluring, and the Memorial Day mattress sales are no exception. From money-off discounts to hundreds of dollars' worth of free bedding thrown in to sweeten the deal, it can be tempting to impulsively click 'buy' on the first bargain you see. But as a professional mattress reviewer who's tested an array of beds and covered loads of sales, I have some pro tips to help you find a truly great deal.

When it comes to choosing the best mattress, you'll need to look beyond the colorful sale banners and enticing marketing language to make sure the one you pick is perfect for your sleep needs, body type and budget. So if you need assistance navigating all these deals, I've got your back.

Below are my expert shopping tips to help you pick up a comfy new mattress for less when browsing this year's Memorial Day sales. I'm also sharing three superb hybrid and memory foam mattresses to look out for and will explain why they're worth buying above any others. Let's go shopping...

Top 3 mattresses to buy this Memorial Day

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam: from $798 $399 + up to $499 in free gifts at Nectar (opens in new tab)

The Nectar Memory Foam is an award-winning mattress that suits most sleepers and body types, and, as we explain in our Nectar Mattress review (opens in new tab), it has one of the longest mattress trials in the industry at 365 nights. So if you're nervous about buying a bed-in-a-box, this is a good one to choose as it suits most people and you'll have a year to make up your mind. Right now there's $100 off and up to $499 of free bedding with this pressure relieving mattress, with a queen size down to just $799. That's great value.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress: from $799 $499 at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

If you have a smaller budget and you're prone to overheating during sleep, ignore every other mattress on sale this Memorial Day and go straight for the Cocoon by Sealy Chill. This budget cooling mattress (opens in new tab) uses phase change material to dissipate heat, stopping it from building up in the mattress and making you too hot to sleep comfortably. A queen size is now down to $799, making it the same price as the Nectar (which sleeps a little warmer), and the Chill also comes with up to $199 of cooling sheets and pillows.

(opens in new tab) Saatva Classic Hybrid: from $1,148 now $798 at Saatva (opens in new tab)

This one is more expensive than the Nectar and the Cocoon, but its also our top-rated innerspring hybrid. As we explain in our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), this is the ultimate bed for enjoying a slice of hotel luxury at home and you can choose from three firmness levels (Soft, Luxury Firm, or Firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). With up to $350 off, a queen costs $1,345 (was $1,695). You'll also get free white glove delivery, plus free old mattress removal.

5 expert tips for Memorial Day mattress sales

1. Know what you need from a mattress

You could find a supreme bargain on the best mattress in a box, but it'll be a waste of time if it ends up being the wrong type for your body and sleep preferences.

Do you primarily sleep on your side? Then narrow your search to the best mattresses for side sleepers for optimal pressure relief along your hips, shoulders and knees in this position. If you have allergies and want to lessen your toxic load and do your bit for the planet, direct your attention towards an organic mattress.

To ensure you're buying a mattress well-suited to your build and body weight, you'll also want to take firmness into consideration. Here's a brief rundown of the criteria to keep in mind when browsing the mattress sales...

Sleepers under 130lbs will benefit from a soft mattress — think the cushioning hug of dense memory foam. Beware of choosing a bed that's too firm as contouring of key pressure points will be extremely limited here.

will benefit from a soft mattress — think the cushioning hug of dense memory foam. Beware of choosing a bed that's too firm as contouring of key pressure points will be extremely limited here. Sleepers between 130lbs and 230lbs can seek a medium-firm mattress that adapts to the curve of their spine and joints without too much sinkage. Most hybrid (foam and spring) mattresses are adept at this.

can seek a medium-firm mattress that adapts to the curve of their spine and joints without too much sinkage. Most hybrid (foam and spring) mattresses are adept at this. Sleepers above 230lbs should look for a firm mattress with sufficient support for the back, shoulders, and hips. (Anything softer will give too much.) Some hybrid and latex-based organic mattresses are specifically made with larger sleepers in mind.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. Buy a mattress that comes on a trial period

Risk-free at-home mattress trials are now standard practice among leading sleep specialists. The average length of these trial periods is 100 nights. However, some companies, such as Nectar Sleep, WinkBed and Avocado Green, offer 365-night trials. This is ideal for knowing how a mattress performs across all seasons, especially during hot weather.

What happens if you're not happy with your new mattress? If you choose to return it before the trial period ends, the brand will issue a full refund. In many cases, the company will haul away your mattress at no charge. However some brands, like Saatva and Tempur-Pedic, will charge a fee for this.

Also note that brands typically enforce a minimum of 30 nights before enabling you to start the returns process. Why? Because it takes around 21 days for your body to get used to a new mattress — and companies want to be sure you give it a fair chance rather than dismiss it during the early breaking-in period.

3. Study the mattress warranty carefully

The length of warranties vary across bed-in-a-box brands, ranging from five years to a forever warranty. The longer the warranty period, the more trust a brand has in the integrity of its product (which is good news for you). Being aware of how long your mattress will be covered is important, but understanding how mattress warranties work will save you hassle should anything go wrong years down the line.

Generally speaking, most brands offer protection against manufacturer defects — for instance premature sagging, undone seams, and coils protruding through the surface. Beyond that, it'll depend on the individual brand, so read the terms with a fine-toothed comb before you buy.

Knowing how to clean a mattress and properly care for it will also prevent any headaches if you'll need to activate your warranty for any reason. For example, your warranty will be voided if your mattress has obvious stains or spills, so investing in one of the best mattress protectors will help keep it safe.

(Image credit: Getty)

4. Read user reviews — the good and the bad

It's sound practice to browse user reviews from verified buyers upon making a large purchase — and that certainly includes mattresses. I do this when reviewing mattresses (its an important part of our mattress testing methodology) as insightful user reviews give you an idea of how the mattress performs in the longterm.

Browsing user reviews also gives you a sense of how a mattress feels for different types of sleepers and body types. So these are an opportunity to learn from the experiences of sleepers with needs similar to yours, especially if you're dealing with issues such as back pain or snoring.

Don't just stick to the glowing 5-star feedback or the 1-star rants either, as most people's experiences will be somewhere in the middle (2-, 3-, and 4-star reviews). User reviews will also paint a picture the quality of customer service a brand offers, and that way you'll know what type of response to expect when it comes to any issues during (or after) your trial.

5. Check the price history

Sales offer plenty of opportunity to save money, particularly when it comes to older stock (summertime is when brands tend to roll out new and more expensive models.) But while the volume of Memorial Day mattress deals is on par with what we see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the quality of discounts may be slightly lower than during those major shopping holidays.

That's due to companies raising the retail price after the winter holidays. So even if a brand's Memorial Day discount matches a Cyber Monday promotion, the sale price now might be higher now than it was in late November due to inflation pushing up the listing price. That said, there are some good deals to be found this weekend and we'll be sharing only the top offers to save you the most on great new beds.

Some mattresses offer free premium bedding too, but if the included bedding isn't to your taste, browse the best bedding sales for discounts on sheet sets, duvets, weighted blankets, pillows and more.

Great value mattress deals to consider now