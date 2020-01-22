Here’s your first look at Xbox Series X in the wild

After seeing only carefully rendered press shots, we now have two actual photos of the Xbox Series X: one of the front and one of the back.

The images were posted by a user named CurryPanda on gaming forum NeoGaf , and backed up by reporting by Thurrot .

(Image credit: NeoGAF/CurryPanda)

The front looks much like the promotional shots we’ve already seen, with a disc slot, USB port, and a few status lights. But the back is actually the more interesting photo here, showing us what ports are available for plugging things into the Xbox and vice versa. There’s a pair of USB ports for accessories, an Ethernet port for wired internet, an HDMI output for your display of choice, a TOSlink port for optical audio connections, and a Kensington lock if you make your new console a little more theft-proof.

As for the more unusual ports, the one labelled with the Xbox symbol is almost certainly where the power supply goes in. But the long rectangular-shaped port in the middle of the bottom row is a mystery.

(Image credit: NeoGAF/CurryPanda)

Some believe this port could be for a diagnostic tool, since this is a prototype console, while others are hoping it's a new proprietary port for Xbox to start selling memory expansions. Games are only getting larger in size, and the continuing growth of downloads means that adding extra gigabytes to your console may be a welcome feature for many gamers.

There’s also an opening towards the top of the back, which may be for opening the case. But this again could be just for the prototype model rather than for letting users root around in the Series X’s internal components.