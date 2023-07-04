Google Pixel 8 Pro leak reveals our best look yet at the upcoming flagship

We’re still a few months away from the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but in typical Google style it seems there may have just been a major leak. A leak that includes hands-on images of the Pixel 8 Pro and all the design changes it could have in store.

Pictures of the phone were posted over on Reddit, and hastily deleted — but not before they were saved and spread across the internet. Users claim the original photos had location information, and the poster had previously posted pictures of his face, hence the hasty deletion.

So what did the photos actually show? The design matches up with rumors we’ve heard so far, with the Pixel 8 Pro ditching the curved display that’s been so prominent in previous generations. The edges are a lot rounded, matching up with rumors that the display curvature would be twice that of the Pixel 7 Pro.

That’s going to be great if you dislike the trend of pointy-cornered phones, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and prefer a rounder design — akin to the iPhone 14.

(Image credit: Reddit)

On-screen information reveals that this particular unit has 128GB of storage and 12GB of DDR5 RAM, neither of which are particularly big surprises. Though I had held some silent hope that Google might scrap the 128GB Pro, and start things off at 256GB — maybe even offering a 512GB model. But no such luck.

The rear of the phone offers no major surprises either, and matches up with designs we’ve seen previously. The triple-lens camera model is in the now-staple Pixel camera bar, though all three lenses are in a single cutout this time round. We also get a glimpse at a small gray circle on the right-hand side, which a previous leak claim will be a temperature sensor.

We can’t say how legitimate these photos are with any certainty, so the usual caveats when discussing online leaks still apply. There’s no guarantee that these are real photos of the Pixel 8 Pro, and even if they are, things could change between this model and the one that’s due to release this fall.

That’s especially important considering the sticker on the back making it very clear this is a test unit, and there’s no indication of which phase of the development process it hails from.

Google has shown time and again that it’s ability to prevent leaks is on par with a wet cardboard box. That means we’re bound to see more of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the coming months. So keep your eyes peeled, and check out our Pixel 8 hub for all the latest news and rumors.