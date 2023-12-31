Golden Knights vs Kraken live stream: How to watch NHL Winter Classic 2024 online, start time, odds

When Seattle's T-Mobile Park was announced as the venue for the 2024 NHL Winter Classic, it felt as if there was no limit to what the league's youngest expansion team could achieve. How things have changed. Dave Hakstol's men are suffering, and as if that wasn't ominous enough, Vegas are one of the form teams in the league — you can watch Golden Knights vs Kraken from anywhere with a VPN.

Golden Knights vs Kraken live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Golden Knights vs Kraken live stream takes place on Monday, Jan. 1.

► Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 2)

• U.S. — TNT (via Sling TV/Max)

• U.K. — Viaplay

• CA — Sportsnet Plus

• AUS — Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The identity of the Kraken's opponents may just sting a little too. It won't be lost on anybody of a Seattle persuasion that the Golden Knights are the second-youngest NHL team, and they'll arrive at the home of the Mariners as the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

While anybody can see that the Kraken overachieved last season, such things don't tend to matter a great deal to general managers, and Hakstol is skating on ever-thinning ice. What lifted them to such heights a year ago was their strength in depth, but that's deserted them this term – not just in terms of contributions but personnel too – and they've picked up a nasty habit of losing after regulation.

How they could do with a Jack Eichel, who's inspired Vegas to pick up where they left off. Even when they've not been at their best collectively he keeps proving the difference-maker, and come Monday night they could be in command of a handsome lead atop the Western Pacific.

You’ll need to watch a Golden Knights vs Kraken live stream to see how the NHL Winter Classic 2024 plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Watch the NHL Winter Classic 2024 from anywhere

How to watch Golden Knights vs Kraken live stream from anywhere

Golden Knights vs Kraken streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch NHL Winter Classic 2024 like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream the NHL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Take a look at the 12-month plan for the best value

Golden Knights vs Kraken live streams by country

How to watch Golden Knights vs Kraken live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Golden Knights vs Kraken will be broadcast on TNT, which is available with most cable TV packages.

Alternatively, TNT is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best-value cable replacement of the lot, and TNT is included in both the $40/month Orange plan and the $45/month Blue plan.

You can also live stream Turner Sports' NHL coverage via Max, which starts at $10 per month.

Sling TV offers access to TNT via the $40/month Orange plan and the $45/month Blue plan. Whichever you choose, new subscribers can usually get a 50% discount on their first month!

Max includes all of HBO's prestige series, like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals. Plans start at £10/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

How to watch Golden Knights vs Kraken live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the 2024 NHL Winter Classic is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month or £119.88 per year.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Golden Knights vs Kraken live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Golden Knights vs Kraken live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the NHL Winter Classic on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's Sportsnet Plus streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Golden Knights vs Kraken live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Kraken vs Golden Knights live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch Kraken vs Golden Knights on ESPN channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

The streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NFL and NBA. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.