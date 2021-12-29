GameStop PS5 restock coming this week — date and how to get yours

The final PS5 restock of 2021 will take place at select GameStop stores across the country. The retailer has announced it will be holding an in-store PS5 restock on Thursday (December 30) in select stores. This will almost certainly be your last chance to score a PS5 this year.

GameStop has updated its store locator tool, which allows you to check if your local retailer will be participating in this restock. Note that not every branch of GameStop will have stock, so make sure to check ahead of time to avoid disappointment. Additionally, this in-store PS5 restock is for PowerUp Rewards Pro members only. You can sign up at GameStop via this link. News of this restock originally came from console tracker, Lord Restock.

(Image credit: Future)

This PS5 restock will start from each individual store's opening time (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time) — but expect eager shoppers to start queuing for the console much earlier than this, especially since this could be your last chance to get a PS5 console in 2021.

As is now the standard with GameStop PS5 restocks, the console will only be available in bundles. GameStop bundles usually sell at face value and include a PS5 Disc console, an extra DualSense controller, one or two of the best PS5 games, a third-party controller charging dock, and a $50 GameStop gift card. GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged.

If you don’t live near to a GameStop, or would prefer to purchase a console online in the New Year, be sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub for the latest updates over the coming weeks. We can't guarantee you a machine, but it’ll help make the job of tracking down a next-gen console a little bit more manageable.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.