Want to protect your brain as you age? Science says to start with this routine

If you’re trying to stay healthy into your 60s and beyond, there’s good news. A new study suggests you don’t need extreme workouts or complicated diets to support your brain. Just a consistent routine and a bit of support, like coaching or regular social connection, can go a long way

The research, published in JAMA, followed more than 2,000 adults aged 60 to 79 who were at risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Over the course of two years, participants were encouraged to move more, stay socially connected, and manage their heart health. They were also advised to eat well using the brain-friendly MIND diet. This diet emphasizes leafy greens, berries, nuts, whole grains, and fish while limiting red meat and processed foods..

One group followed a structured program with coaching and regular check-ins. The other group was given the same advice but had to make the changes on their own.

A little structure made a big difference

At the end of the study, both groups showed improvements. However, those who received structured support experienced greater gains in memory, focus, and processing speed. This support included regular coaching, group activities, goal-setting, and check-ins that helped keep participants motivated and accountable. The benefits were especially noticeable in people who had lower cognitive scores at the start.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This suggests that healthy habits do matter, but it is the routine and accountability, having someone or something to help you stay on track, that makes those habits stick and leads to better results.

For readers, this does not mean you need a personal coach or expensive program. Simple ways to create support include joining a local walking or exercise group, setting reminders or using apps to track your goals, partnering with a friend or family member for regular check-ins, or signing up for community classes or social clubs that focus on wellness.

What this means for you

The takeaway? You don’t need to overhaul your lifestyle overnight. Building a simple structure, like joining a walking group or using an app to track your goals, can make it easier to follow through and see the benefits.

And if you’re looking to get started, moving a little more each day is a great first step. Whether that means walking with a friend or heading out for a short jog, our expert-tested list of the best running shoes can help you find the right pair.