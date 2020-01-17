Epic fail: Critical Windows 10 security update failing to install

When the NSA issues a warning that you should update Windows, you should heed that warning. And yet a critical Windows 10 update is failing to install for some users.

According to the Windows Latest blog and complaints on Reddit, the important Windows 10 security update is causing installation problems.

Instead, users are saying that they are being greeted with error messages. These are just some of them:

“We could not complete the install because an update service was hutting down.”

And…

“There were problems installing some updates, but we’ll try again later. 2020-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1909 for x64-based Systems (KB4528760) – Error 0x800f0988. Troubleshooter, sfc, dism don’t fix error.”

What to do now

The good news is that you can install the Windows 10 cumulative update manually.

1. Go to the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

2. Enter “KB4528760” into the search bar.

3. Click ‘Download’ next to the update version that’s compatible with your PC.

How bad is this bug?

The flaw lies "in the way Windows CryptoAPI (Crypt32.dll) validates Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) certificates," Microsoft wrote in its advisory.

According to our earlier reporting, a hacker could get you to download and install malware that pretended to be something benign, such as a software update, and Microsoft and even the best antivirus software would be none the wiser due to the spoofed digital signature.

"The user would have no way of knowing the file was malicious, because the digital signature would appear to be from a trusted provider," Microsoft said. "A successful exploit could also allow the attacker to conduct man-in-the-middle attacks and decrypt confidential information on user connections to the affected software."

That means that hackers could intercept and alter secure internet communications, including software updates and possibly even encrypted messages, depending on how the messaging software used Microsoft's own encryption tools.

Just the latest Windows 10 fail

Microsoft has had a rash of problems over the past year with Windows 10 updates, with many of them causing users issues. For example, a bug last February prevented people from installing the latest OS version. Several Windows users were hit with an error message when they tried connecting to Windows Update or the Windows Store. Sound familiar?

In September of 2019 one Windows update turned everything on screen orange for users. And yet another update that same month causes the Start menu and search bar to become unresponsive and broke audio when playing games.

In October one Windows 10 update caused a Blue Screen of Death. Last but not least, in November a Windows update broke File explorer and users were angry.

Let's hope the next update has fewer issues.