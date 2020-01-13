Microsoft may fix extremely serious Windows security flaw on Tuesday

Microsoft is planning to fix "an extraordinarily serious security vulnerability" in all versions of Windows in tomorrow's Patch Tuesday round of updates, independent information-security report Brian Krebs said today (Jan. 13).

Krebs said sources have told him that the flaw lies in crypt32.dll, which handles core cryptographic and certification functions, and that the U.S. military and high-value private organizations have already been given the patch under strict secrecy.

If crypt32.dll and the associated CryptoAPI were to be compromised, it might let attackers create malicious software imitating Microsoft applications or tools, stage attacks on encrypted web sessions in Edge and Internet Explorer, or break into locked Windows computers. Even the best antivirus software might provide little defense.

None of this has been confirmed, but Will Dormann, a vulnerability analyst at the Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (CERT/CC), which is operated by Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh at the behest of the Pentagon, posted a cryptic remark on Twitter earlier today.

"I get the impression that people should perhaps pay very close attention to installing tomorrow's Microsoft Patch Tuesday updates in a timely manner. Even more so than others," Dormann wrote. "I don't know... just call it a hunch?"

Tomorrow's Patch Tuesday is also noteworthy because it's (probably) the last time that Windows 7 will get a security update. The 10-year-old operating system officially reaches end-of-life tomorrow, although it will get this extraordinarily serious patch, whatever it turns out to be.

If you're still running Windows 7, here's how to live with Windows 7 past tomorrow, and here's how to update from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free.

We'll update this story once we know more.