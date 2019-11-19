Hidden Disney Plus and Hulu Live TV bundle is made for cord-cutters

Cord-cutters looking to get Disney Plus might be a bit annoyed that Disney's advertised Hulu bundle doesn't promote the Hulu with Live TV service. Fortunately, such a bundle-discount is there, and it gives you more of a discount than the $12.99 bundle does, so you can save some cash. Here's what you need to know about the hidden Disney Plus and Hulu with Live TV bundle.

So, while the Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle saves you $4.98, those who want Hulu's other packages can get a hidden deal that will give you $5.99 of credit per month. That might sound crazy, but Hulu's live TV service ($44.99 per month) costs much more than standard Hulu.

It's pretty simple to activate, too. All you need to do is sign up for Hulu with Live TV, and the sign up for ESPN Plus and Disney Plus using the same email address as you did for Hulu. This same trick works for ad-free Hulu and Disney Plus.

Then, you'll get $5.99 per month in credit from Disney, for as long as you subscribe to the service. Disney hides this detail deep in its Help Center. There's also some fine print found in Disney's sign-up info: if you subscribed to ESPN Plus via an app store purchase, you'll need to call Disney's customer support at 888-905-7888 to link the accounts.

So, to recap, while the $12.99 bundle saves you $4.98 per month (Disney Plus is $6.99, Hulu with ads is $5.99 and ESPN Plus is $4.99), Disney will give you $5.99 if you subscribe to Disney Plus, Hulu with Live TV and ESPN Plus on the same email address. If only you could get these savings without ESPN Plus.

