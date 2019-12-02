Dell XPS 15 destroys the 16-inch MacBook Pro with this Cyber Monday deal

The Dell XPS 15 is easily one of the best laptops around for people who want a big screen, and now you can save even more versus the much pricier 16-inch MacBook Pro, which starts at $2,399.

Why should you have to overpay for a good keyboard when you can pick up the Dell XPS 15 for as little as $950.39 when you use the coupon code "Save12"? With the above code, you can save 12 percent on top of Dell's reduced prices for Cyber Monday, regardless of the configuration.

Dell XPS 15 (2019): Save 12% with coupon code "Save12"

The Dell XPS 15 is a stellar 15-inch laptop with a captivating InifnityEdge display, powerful 9th gen Intel Core CPU and available Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It also offers long battery life and a great keyboard.

The Dell XPS 15 starts with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD and Intel integrated graphics, but you can trick out this machine with a powerful Core i7 chip, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 4K OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512 SSD for $1,610 on Cyber Monday. That's still way, way less than you would pay for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple's $2,399 MacBook Pro 16-inch starts with a Core i7 CPU, AMD Radeon 5300M GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, and it's Retina display is not 4K resolution.

So if you want a great 15-inch laptop without paying an arm and a leg, this is the Cyber Monday deal to get. Check out our best Cyber Monday laptops deal page and our overall Cyber Monday deals hub for great savings on everything.