Dell S-Series monitors bring curved designs, 4K displays

Dell has a trio of new S-Series monitors launching in August, including two 4K models. Ranging in size from 27 to 32 inches, the new Dell S-Series monitors feature a sleek new design that ditches basic black for a svelte-looking platinum silver finish.

There's more to these S-Series monitors than just a striking look. Packed with features like integrated speakers and AMD FreeSync technology, the new S-series promises to be a great choice for home entertainment and general productivity alike.

The best of the bunch is the Dell 32 Curved 4K Monitor (S3221QS), which offers a large 4K display, with the added immersion and improved visibility of a curved panel. The monitor also has a height-adjustable stand and tilt adjustment, or you can mount it to a wall or monitor arm using a 100 x 100 millimeter VESA mount.

The Dell S3221QS curved 4K monitor (Image credit: Dell)

The most impressive aspect of the S3221QS — aside from its 4K resolution — is the promise of 99% sRGB and 93% DCI-P3 color gamut, which should translate into great color for everything from gaming to streaming video, and even creative work, like photo and video editing. The Dell 32 Curved 4K Monitor (S3221QS) will be available starting August 20, selling for $499.

One step down is the Dell 27 4K Monitor (S2721QS), which has a standard flat panel design and wide-screen design, but still boasts 4K resolution and adds HDR support for more vivid color and richer contrast.

A pair of 3-watt speakers on the S2721QS provides built-in audio, and a pair of HDMI inputs lets you switch between two video sources without having to hassle with unplugging and plugging in a video cable every time. The 27-inch IPS panel promises great clarity and 99% sRGB color gamut, and should be a great monitor for a wide variety of uses in the office or in the home.

The Dell 27 4K Monitor (S2721QS) (Image credit: Dell)

The 27-inch monitor is available in two varieties, with a fixed stand model (the S2721Q) or the adjustable S2721QS, which provides height adjustment, tilt and swivel and even pivots to rotate 90°. That allows you to switch between landscape and portrait orientations.

The two monitors will go on sale August 20, with the fixed-position S2721Q selling for $419, and the adjustable S2721QS selling for $449.

The third member of the S-Series is the Dell 27 QHD Monitor (S2721DS), which drops the resolution to QHD (2560 x 1440) instead of 4K, but otherwise offers many of the same features and capabilities. The monitor design has three ultra-slim bezels around the display, and a subtle textured pattern across the back of the monitor chassis. Like the 4K model, it offers 99% sRGB color coverage, as well as built-in 3-watt speakers. It should also do well as a casual gaming monitor, with frame rates of 75Hz and AMD FreeSync for tear-free gaming.

The Dell 27 QHD Monitor is also available in two models, with a fixed position S2721D for $319 and an adjustable model (the S2721DS) for $349 and offering height, tilt and swivel adjustment, along with screen rotation. Like the other members of the Dell S-Series line, the Dell 27 QHD Monitor (S2721DS) will begin selling August 20.