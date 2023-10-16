Cowboys vs Chargers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football NFL week 6 online

The Cowboys vs Chargers live stream technically has one team coming off their bye week. That would be Los Angeles. However, if you asked Dallas fans they may say the Cowboys also took last week off. At least that’s what it looked like when Dak Prescott and "Dem Boys" were blown out, 42-10 against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Now, the Cowboys are hoping to have a much better showing for the nation in this primetime NFL live stream .

Cowboys vs Chargers channel, start time The Cowboys vs Chargers live stream airs on Monday, Oct. 16.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Oct. 16) / 11:15 a.m. AEST (Oct. 16)

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN or ABC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Monday night kickoff means Dallas (3-2) had to wait an extra day to play their Week 6 game. That extra day must feel like an eternity with the bitter taste of last week’s loss in their mouth.

Prescott in particular played one of the worst games of his career, throwing for just 153 yards on 14-of-24 passing with three interceptions. It marked just the third time in his career he threw three picks and took three sacks in the same game.

Aside from Dak, Dallas’ defense would also like a redemption game. They were one of the most revered units in the NFL going into that Niners game but they were brought back down to earth, allowing 421 yards of total offense. For comparison, the Cowboys had allowed just under 260 yards of total offense on average through the first four games of the season.

While the Cowboys probably want to get back to play as quickly as possible, the Chargers (2-2) welcomed their bye week last week and the extra day this week as they have a few players on the mend. Quarterback Justin Herbert broke his middle finger in Week 4’s game against the Raiders, but said after the game, “Tis but a scratch, merely a flesh wound.” A line that made Chargers and Monty Python fans alike smile. Herbert will play in this game.

The bye week not only did Herbert well but also running back Austin Ekeler and safety Derwin James. Both are expected to return to action against Dallas. Ekeler missed three games with an ankle injury while James missed the Chargers’ 24-17 win over the Raiders in Week 4 due to a hamstring injury.

Currently, DraftKings has the Cowboys as 2.5-point road favorites against the Chargers. The over/under is 51.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs Chargers the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs Chargers live stream is going to be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, both of which are carried in most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 16.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs Chargers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Cowboys vs Chargers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Tuesday, October 16 at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Cowboys vs Chargers is available on TSN and RDS2 (French language).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Cowboys vs Chargers live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Cowboys vs Chargers NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.