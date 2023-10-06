Cowboys vs 49ers : How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 5 online tonight

The Cowboys vs 49ers live stream is set to be one of the best matchups of the season. On one side you have the Dallas Cowboys who enter at 3-1. On the other it’s the San Francisco 49ers, who at 4-0 are one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the league. Both are looking to this NFL live stream to prove they are truly a top contender to come out of the NFC this season.

Cowboys vs 49ers channel, start time The Cowboys vs 49ers live stream airs Sunday, Oct. 8.

• Start time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Revenge is certainly a motivating factor for the Cowboys in this one, considering the last time they faced the 49ers was in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. San Francisco came out on top, 19-12. Both teams managed just one touchdown apiece, while Dak Prescott posted a passer rating of 63.6, the worst of his playoff career.

The Cowboys are the NFC’s top team in point differential at plus-83, second only to the Bills' plus-84. What’s crazy about Dallas' scoring is how the defense has contributed to that total. For example, their cornerbacks have more touchdowns than their wide receivers. DaRon Bland has returned two interceptions for touchdowns, including one in last week’s 38-3 win over the Patriots. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esche also had a fumble return for a touchdown in the blowout.

The 49ers enter this game third in the NFL in point differential, though it is a distant third. They have outscored their opponents by 67 points this season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is enjoying his first full year as QB1 posting the best passer rating in the league at 115.1 and he’s one of only two starters to have thrown at least five touchdowns with no interceptions. With a win against the Cowboys, Purdy would notch his 10th consecutive win in 10 career starts. Only four other quarterbacks have done that in the Super Bowl era; Mike Tomczak (10), Mike Livingston (10) and Ben Roethlisberger (15).

Purdy has had a lot of help from his running back in those wins and the same can absolutely be said again this year with the production of Christian McCaffrey. The 27-year-old is already stirring up MVP conversation as he leads the NFL in rushing with 459 yards, nearly 100 yards ahead of the Eagles’ D’Andre Swift who is second. Like Purdy, McCaffrey also has some history in his sights. He’s scored a touchdown in 13 straight games, a touchdown Sunday night would give him a share of the fourth-longest touchdown streak in history.

Draft Kings has the 49ers as 3.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The over/under is 45.

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Cowboys vs 49ers the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Cowboys vs 49ers live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities.

Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Cowboys vs 49ers.

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Cowboys vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Cowboys vs 49ers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Monday at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Cowboys vs 49ers live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.