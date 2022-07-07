Chisora vs Pulev live stream: How to watch online and start time

It's been six years. The Chisora vs Pulev live stream is here to end Derek Chisora's six year wait for another shot at Kubrat Pulev. The last time these two fought, Chisora lost via a split decision, and that was the start of his downturn.

Chisora vs Pulev live stream start time • Date: Chisora vs Pulev takes place on Saturday (July 9).

• Time: The card is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST local time from the O2 Arena in London.

• Chisora vs Pulev main event time: Estimated for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. / 10 p.m. BST.

That loss was only Chisora's sixth loss to date, but his L column doubled since. He's been prone to streaks over the last few years, dropping his last three (Oleksandr Usyk beat him in Oct. 2020, and Joseph Parker took two from Chisora in 2021) all via decision. Before that, he beat Senad Gashi via unanimous decision in 2019, Artur Szpilka by KO that July and David Price by TKO in October of that year. Overall, he's got a 32-12 record, with 9 of his losses via decision and 3 by knockout.

Pulev, meanwhile, has only taken two losses in his 13-year career, with a KO by Wladimir Klitschko in 2014 and a KO by Anthony Joshua in 2020. He enters with a much cleaner 29-2 record.

This, the first clash of these titans since 2016's EBU heavyweight title, is all about the winner's purse and pride, as no gold is on the line tonight. It will also probably be seen as an indicator for both fighters' futures. The 41-year-old Pulev is likely closer to retirement than he'd like to be, and the 38-year-old Chisora is right behind him.

At the time of publishing Draftkings has yet to release odds for the Chisora vs Pulev card. Here's everything you need to know to get a Chisora vs Pulev live stream:

Chisora vs Pulev live streams in the US

Americans have one way to watch Chisora vs Pulev — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the major platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. GGG's matches, as well as the fights of Anthony Joshua and Ryan Garcia, are also in Da Zone.

Chisora vs Pulev live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Chisora vs Pulev in the United Kingdom. The service costs £7.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 7 p.m. BST (on July 9) and (for once) UK fight fans don't need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 10 p.m. local BST.

Chisora vs Pulev live streams in Canada

Yes, even our friends to the north will also watch Chisora vs Pulev on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30-day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Chisora vs Pulev live streams in Australia

Yes, even our friends down under will also watch Chisora vs Pulev on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs 13.99 AUD per month.

The card begins at 4 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, July 10, and the main event should be at around 9 a.m. AEDT.

Chisora vs Pulev fight card

Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev [heavyweight, 12 rounds]

Israil Madrimov vs. Michel Soro [super welterweight, 12 rounds]

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Lukasz Maciec, for the vacant WBA international super welterweight title

Ramla Ali vs. Augstina Marisa Rojas [super bantamweight]

Felix Cash vs. Vaughn Alexander for the vacant WBA international middleweight title

Fabio Wardley vs. TBC [heavyweight]

Solomon Dacres vs. Kevin Espinolda [heavyweight]

Yusuf Ibrahim vs. Fran Rodriguez [super bantamweight]

How to watch Chisora vs Pulev live streams with a VPN

How to watch Chisora vs Pulev live streams with a VPN

Even if you're out of your 'corner' and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Chisora vs Pulev or try to watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. — ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN: